Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Gurupurab Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status And Beautiful Images To Share On Social Media

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Today, on November 5, 2025, we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, is a sacred festival of great importance to the Sikh community.

Today, devotees begin their day with Prabhat Pheris, an early morning procession filled with devotional hymns, followed by Nagar Kirtans, where the Guru Granth Sahib is carried in a beautifully decorated palki. These processions include singing and traditional martial art performances such as Gatka. Later, volunteers organise langar, a community meal that symbolises equality and togetherness.

Make the celebration more special by sharing warm wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook statuses with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and more to share on social media

Messages

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards achieving your goals and bless your life with peace and everlasting joy. Happy Gurpurab!

On this sacred day of Gurpurab, I pray that Guru Ji showers his blessings upon you today and always. Happy Gurpurab!

Let’s celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and remind ourselves to live by his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2025!

May Guru’s blessings fill your life with golden days, happiness, and warmth on this special occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to fulfil all your dreams, bring peace to your heart, and bless you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gurpurab! Have a wonderful and blessed day ahead!

Guru Nanak Dev Ji said, “There is one God who dwells in all that He created, and that is the eternal truth.” Have a blessed Gurpurab!

Quotes

May the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji lead you to a life filled with love, peace, and kindness. Happy Gurpurab!

May the name of Wahe Guru always live in your heart, and may Guru Ji’s blessings and love stay with you forever. Happy Gurpurab 2025!

On this sacred day of Gurpurab, may Guru Ji bless you with happiness and prosperity today and always. Happy Gurpurab 2025!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to follow your dreams with honesty and dedication. Happy Gurpurab!

Let’s honour the messenger of peace and compassion who illuminated the world with his wisdom.

Whatsapp status

May the divine light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you through every dark path.

Let us honour Guru Nanak Dev Ji by spreading kindness, joy, and compassion through selfless service.

On this Guru Nanak Jayanti, may peace and devotion fill your heart and soul.

May the eternal wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to inspire and uplift humanity. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishes

"Ik Onkar-There is but One God." Wishing you all a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025! 🙏

Let us walk on the path of truth, love, and compassion. #GuruNanakJayanti

Blessed are those who carry Guru Nanak’s teachings in their hearts. #HappyGurpurab 💛