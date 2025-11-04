November Supermoon 2025: Know Why The Celestial Event Is Called 'Beaver Moon'

As the air gets noticeably cold and crisp, early November nights are about to turn magical. Sandwiched between the hectic festive season and the chilly winters is the celestial event - the November Supermoon. The last supermoon of the year, a full moon, will illuminate the night skies in the first week of November. As per reports, the moon will peak in its illumination on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at 8:19 a.m. ET in the United States. Indian skies will also witness the event from 6 pm IST on November 5. The moon is said to be the closest and brightest on the supermoon nights, and the full moon will appear glowing for nearly two nights.

Why is the November supermoon called the Beaver moon?

The name ‘beaver moon’ comes from Native American traditions and early colonial history. Historically, November marked the time when beavers prepared for winter by building and fortifying their dams. Trappers would set beaver traps before waterways froze, making this month crucial for fur gathering. Over time, these seasonal activities became associated with the full moon occurring in November. The Old Farmer’s Almanac later popularised these names, helping preserve them in American folkloric culture. The Beaver Moon is also sometimes called the Frost Moon, signalling the arrival of harsh winter chills.



