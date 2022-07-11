Guru Purnima 2022: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Traditionally observed to honour one's chosen spiritual teachers or leaders, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the Full Moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July) as it is known in the Hindu Calendar. The festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay respect to his spiritual guru, Shrimad Rajchandra. Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the festival marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas.

Guru Purnima Date:

Celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July), Guru Purnima is a festival marked by Buddhists, Jains, and Hindus every year. This year, the festival will be celebrated on July 13.

Guru Purnima History:

Guru Purnima has a fascinating history. Gautama Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath about 5 weeks after his enlightenment and before he attained enlightenment, he gave up his austere penances, while his former comrades, the pañcavargika, left him and went to Ṛṣipatana in Sarnath. After he attained enlightenment, Gautam Buddha travelled to the Ṛṣipatana to join and teach them. While travelling to Sarnath, he had to cross the Ganges. When King Bimbisara heard of this, he abolished the toll for ascetics.

After finding his five former companions, Gautam Buddha taught them the Dharmacakrapravartana Sūtra. They understood and also became enlightened. This is the reason why Gautam Buddha's followers celebrate this day as Guru Purnima to worship him.

Guru Purnima Significance & Celebration:

The Guru Purnima Tithi is significant for Buddhists. It is the day that marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers and many schools and colleges organize events in which students thank their teachers, while alumni visit their teachers and present gifts as a gesture of gratitude.

(Image: Shutterstock)