Halloween 2021: Happy Halloween Messages, Memes, Images To Share With Friends & Family

Halloween is a holiday observed every year on October 31st. The custom dates back to the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain when people lit bonfires and dressed up in costumes to fend off ghosts. It begins a fresh season by marking the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints, or All Hallows. In most regions of Europe and North America, Halloween is predominantly a secular holiday.

Happy Halloween Messages, Whatsapp Status & Greetings

Tonight is your chance to fulfil all of your darkest fantasies. It's all in good fun tonight, so dress up as a monster and scare someone. Halloween greetings!

I'm wishing you an extraordinary Halloween adventure full of eerie memories and deadly encounters tonight. Halloween greetings!

It's that time of year again! Halloween greetings! May your bucket be filled with the tastiest candies and the most tempting snacks tonight!

Wishing the most innocent person I know a terrifying Halloween. May the wicked spirits keep you safe tonight! Don't be scared! Take advantage of every opportunity!

I wish you a long life, and I wish you a wonderful and pleasant day, Happy Halloween!

Today is the day to eat as much candy and sweets as you want! Halloween greetings!

Have a wonderful Halloween full of unexpected surprises! May you be blessed with plenty of tasty delights!

I hope Halloween gives your broomstick, as well as your soul, a boost... I wish that the full moon brings you fresh opportunities. Wishing you and your loved ones a spooky and happy Halloween filled with fun and joy!!!

Halloween is the day on which the dead are said to return from the grave and pay us a visit... I hope that everyone who comes to see you brings a smile to your face and joy to your heart... On this Halloween, I'm sending you my best wishes.

May you be showered with nothing but sweets this Halloween.

Halloween is the time to dress up and have some amazing fun to remember, so I wish you a memorable Halloween with your family and friends.

Happy Halloween 2021 Quotes

“I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner.”— Evan Peters

“Halloween was the best holiday, in my opinion, because it was all about friends, monsters, and candy, rather than family and responsibility.”– Margee Kerr

“Nothing on Earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.”— Steve Almond

“The farther we’ve gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we’ve come to need Halloween.”— Paula Curan

“If human beings had genuine courage, they’d wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween.”— Douglas Coupland

“Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat.”– Nicholas Gordon

“Halloween is a celebration of the inversion of reality and a necessary Gothic hat-tip to the darker aspects of life, death, and ourselves.”– Stewart Stafford

Happy Halloween Images

Halloween History and Origins

In the ninth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a day to honour all saints. Samhain's customs were soon absorbed into All Saints Day. The night before was All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Halloween has become synonymous with trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, celebratory parties, donning costumes, and eating candy. Halloween's origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts, who lived 2,000 years ago in what is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, marked the beginning of their new year on November 1. This day marked the end of summer and harvest, as well as the beginning of the gloomy, icy winter, which was associated with human death in the past. Celts believed that the border between the living and the dead blurred the night before New Year's Day. On October 31st, they commemorated Samhain, the day when it was believed that the spirits of the dead returned to earth.

(Image: Pixabay)