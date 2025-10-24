Halloween 2025: Know Date, Significance, History And How To Celebrate The Spooky Festival

Halloween is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated around the globe. The day marks the end of summer and the beginning of winter. Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, is the evening following the Western Christian festival of All Saints' Day.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

It is the time of year when the pumpkins are ready, spooky costumes are finally taken out of the wardrobe, fake blood smeared on the face and children knock on neighbours' doors non-stop for candies.

Halloween 2025: Date and Significance

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In 2025, Halloween falls on a Friday, October 31. The weekend timing makes this year's celebrations easier and more fun for everyone.

Halloween has undergone several transformations from ancient bonfires to neighbourhood trick-or-treating. The celebration has always been about community, creativity and little mischief. It helps connect generations through shared stories, spooky fun and a love of the unknown.

Advertisement

History of Halloween

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The origin of Halloween traces back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, marking the end of summer and the start of the winter season. The Celts believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred, which allowed the spirits to roam freely. Thus, to protect the villagers, they would light bonfires and wear disguises made from animal skins and heads to ward off souls.

How is Halloween celebrated?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

People celebrate Halloween by having costume parties and playing special games like bobbing for apples and telling ghost stories.

Advertisement

Sometimes children go "trick or treating, " knocking on doors in their trusted neighbourhoods, collecting candies.