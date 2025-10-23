Updated 23 October 2025 at 15:48 IST
Post-Diwali Hacks: DIY Tips And Tricks to Reuse Diwali Diyas
As the Hindu tradition often requires a new diya for rituals like the main Lakshmi Puja. Reusing diyas can signify sustainability and creative reuse after the Diwali celebration.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is a sacred festival celebrated across India. People on this day clean their homes, light up diyas (lamps), and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. This year, the Diwali celebration was observed on October 20.
Here are 6 tips and tricks that you can follow to reuse and repurpose Diwali diyas:
Diyas as mini planters
You can fill the diyas with soil and then plant small succulents or herbs such as mint or basil. This way, you can creatively reuse your Diwali diyas as garden decor.
Paint diyas
Clean the diyas and then show your creativity by painting with acrylic or enamel paints. You can use them to store kumkum, haldi, and small jewellery pieces.
Make scented candle
Refill diyas with soy wax and add essential oils like lavender or sandalwood for fragrance. Insert a wick and let it set. Your homemade candle is ready to shine.
Use as craft storage
You can also use them to store beads, buttons, pins, or spices in diyas for easy access. Arrange them in drawers or on shelves for a rustic organiser.
Wall hanging
String multiple diyas together with jute or colourful thread and then hang them as a festive garland or a wall art piece.
Create eco-friendly bird feeders
Fill your diyas with grains or water and place them on balconies or gardens. These small diyas attract birds and also promote biodiversity.
Upcycle into gift packaging
Use decorated diyas as part of festival gift hampers. To make the hamper, you can use sweets, dry fruits, or potpourri and wrap them in transparent paper.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 15:48 IST