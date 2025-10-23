Post-Diwali Hacks: DIY Tips And Tricks to Reuse Diwali Diyas

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a sacred festival celebrated across India. People on this day clean their homes, light up diyas (lamps), and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. This year, the Diwali celebration was observed on October 20.

As the Hindu tradition often requires a new diya for rituals like the main Lakshmi Puja. Reusing diyas can signify sustainability and creative reuse after the Diwali celebration.

Here are 6 tips and tricks that you can follow to reuse and repurpose Diwali diyas:

Diyas as mini planters

You can fill the diyas with soil and then plant small succulents or herbs such as mint or basil. This way, you can creatively reuse your Diwali diyas as garden decor.

Paint diyas

Clean the diyas and then show your creativity by painting with acrylic or enamel paints. You can use them to store kumkum, haldi, and small jewellery pieces.

Make scented candle

Refill diyas with soy wax and add essential oils like lavender or sandalwood for fragrance. Insert a wick and let it set. Your homemade candle is ready to shine.

Use as craft storage

You can also use them to store beads, buttons, pins, or spices in diyas for easy access. Arrange them in drawers or on shelves for a rustic organiser.

Wall hanging

String multiple diyas together with jute or colourful thread and then hang them as a festive garland or a wall art piece.

Create eco-friendly bird feeders

Fill your diyas with grains or water and place them on balconies or gardens. These small diyas attract birds and also promote biodiversity.

Upcycle into gift packaging

