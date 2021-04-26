Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date, History & Significance: Learn Story Of Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most hugely celebrated festivals in India, marking the birth anniversary of the Monkey God, Lord Hanuman. This auspicious day typically falls on the day of the full moon during the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees celebrate this day by offering special aartis at Hanuman temples and applying 'lal teeka' on the forehead as it is of significance to the Monkey God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date: April 27, 2021

Purnima Tithi begins at 12:44 AM on April 26, 2021

Purnima Tithi ends at 09:01 PM on April 27, 2021

Hanuman Jayanti History

Over the years, many interpretations of Lord Hanuman's story have been fleshed out. The most popular one is that Lord Hanuman was born in the Chaitra month in the 16th century CE as a blessing to Anjana, an Apsara who spent 12 long years praying to Rudra or Lord Shiva to get rid of her curse and birth a child. Many believe that Lord Hanuman is in himself a reflection or reincarnation of Lord Shiva. Another folklore suggests that Lord Hanuman was born to Anjana when she ate payasam or pudding that was delivered to her by the deity Vayu (Wind God).

The story behind this legend is that across the other side of the town in the Kingdom of Ayodhya, King Dasharatha was performing the ritual of Putrakama yagna in order to have children, at the same time as Anjana praying to Rudra for Hanuman. King Dashratha was asked to serve some sacred pudding to his three wives, leading to the births of Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna. By divine ordinance, a kite came right in time to snatch fragments of the pudding, flying across the town and dropping them in the hands of Anjana who was in the state of worship at that moment. Anjana happily consumed it, resulting in the birth of Hanuman shortly after.

Hanuman Jayanti Significance

Although an eminent part of the Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is significantly known for his contribution to Ramayana, being the loyal devotee of Lord Ram and for doing everything in his power to rescue his Lord's wife Sita, who was abducted by King Ravana. Advent worshippers of Lord Ram have a special respect for Hanuman as well and engage in several rituals and pujas pertaining to him. Lord Hanuman is believed to be the protector, who is always ready to save good from evil. Lord Hanuman is believed to be able to assume or take any form at will, wield the Gada (including several celestial weapons), shift mountains, dash through the air, and grab the clouds.

Image Source: Shutterstock