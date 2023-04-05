Hanuman Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated by people across India to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman was an ardent worshipper of Lord Rama and was believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. This festival is celebrated with zeal by devotees on the full moon day in the Chaitra Navratri month. This is the reason why many people call this day as Chaitra Poornima. This year, people will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.
As per Hindu scriptures, Vanaraja Kesari's wife Anjana from the monkey kingdom was cursed by saint Vishwamitra for disturbing his peace in previous life. The priest cursed that she would get married to a monkey and bear his children in next life. However, Anjana kept praying to Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse. Therefore, it is believed that Lord Shiva reincarnated as Lord Hanuman to bless Anjana. He is also believed to be Vayu Deva's son.
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes and messages
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people can send these wishes and messages to their close ones to celebrate the festival with joy.
- This Hanuman Jayanti, I hope your life is filled with happiness, hope, and positivity. Wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman fill your life with abundant happiness.
- This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.
- Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
- I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.
- Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and more contented life.
- May your actions be pure and selfless. May you always be a symbol of strength for your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023
- Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!
- Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.