Hanuman Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated by people across India to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman was an ardent worshipper of Lord Rama and was believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. This festival is celebrated with zeal by devotees on the full moon day in the Chaitra Navratri month. This is the reason why many people call this day as Chaitra Poornima. This year, people will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

As per Hindu scriptures, Vanaraja Kesari's wife Anjana from the monkey kingdom was cursed by saint Vishwamitra for disturbing his peace in previous life. The priest cursed that she would get married to a monkey and bear his children in next life. However, Anjana kept praying to Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse. Therefore, it is believed that Lord Shiva reincarnated as Lord Hanuman to bless Anjana. He is also believed to be Vayu Deva's son.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes and messages

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people can send these wishes and messages to their close ones to celebrate the festival with joy.