When Is Hanuman Jayanti 2023, 5th Or 6th April? Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the Hindu devotees with joy and fervour. It marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, incarnation of Lord Shiva, which usually takes place on the Shukla Paksha Purnima Tithi in the month of Chaitra. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees keep fast and break it after praying to the Lord. Many traditional rituals are also performed on this day, and bhandaras are organised in temples around the country.

When is Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6 this year. The Purnima Tithi will begin on April 5, 2023, at 9:19 am and will conclude on April 6, 2023, at 10:04 am. The following shubh muhurat timings should be known for puja offerings.

Shubh Muhurat on April 6

Between 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Between 10:49 am and 12:23 pm

Between 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Between 1:58 pm and 3:32 pm

Between 05:07 pm and 06:41 pm

Between 06:41 pm to 08:07 pm

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Significance

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Lord Hanuman to seek his blessings. This holiday holds great significance among brahmacharis, wrestlers, and bodybuilders. Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti, Rudra, and a variety of other names are also used to refer to Lord Hanuman, who is the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. He devoted his entire life to serve Lord Ram and Sita.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Pooja Vidhi

To pray to Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti, offer the idol red flowers, crimson diapers, vermilion, motichur laddoos, akshat, betel leaf, and basil leaves. Uttering Hanuman Chalisa and Hanuman aarti out loud pleases the Lord. Offer laddoos, halwa, and bananas to Lord Hanuman as bhog. Devotees also Sunder Kand and Bajrang Baan.