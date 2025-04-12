Happy Baisakhi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Images To Send To Your Family And Friends On Vaisakhi

Baisakhi 2025: Also known as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh. It is annually celebrated on April 13 and sometimes on April 14. It is observed as a spring harvest celebration, primarily in Punjab. As the festival is just a day away, we have brought you wishes, messages and greetings that you can send to your family and friends and use as your WhatsApp and Facebook status.

Baisakhi 2025: Wishes

Let us have fun and dance on this auspicious occasion. It is the day to celebrate as happiness spreads around you. I wish you a prosperous and Happy Baisakhi.

My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

Wishing you a harvest of joy, love, and laughter. Happy Baisakhi!

May your dreams blossom like the vibrant flowers in the fields. Happy Baisakhi

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

May the fragrance of blooming flowers bring peace to your heart. Happy Baisakhi

May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho!

On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi.

May your path be illuminated by the divine light of Waheguru.

Baisakhi 2025: Messages

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is not just a festival; it’s a feeling of gratitude.

Baisakhi is a time to cherish friendships and strengthen bonds.

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. I wish you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2025: Quotes

"Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

