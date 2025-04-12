Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol Starrer Struggles, Will It Make ₹50 Crore In 1st Weekend?

Jaat Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer has fallen flat at the box office despite its massive promotions. It was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year and even earned a positive responce from the audience and critics. But it seems not many like Sunny's action avatar as the shows are going empty in the theatres.

Jaat box office collection day 3

The action thriller opened at ₹9.5 crore at the box office in India and witnessed a 26.32 per cent dip on the second day and earned only ₹7 crore at the box office. Now, on the third day, the movie has earned ₹3.68 crore since morning, and it seems the movie will struggle to mint in double digits by the end of the day, seeing the pace. Jaat had an overall 11.75 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 7.53 per cent in the morning and 15.97 per cent in the afternoon. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹20.18 crore (so far).

The movie has lost the battle with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly as the movie has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office despite witnessing a dip in the collection.

Esha Deol and Hema Malini hail Sunny Deol starrer Jaat

The mother-daughter duo attended a fashion show in Mumbai recently, where they were asked to react to the Jaat release. To this, Hema Malini said, "I heard that it has opened with a very big bumper. Bohot hi achcha lag raha he ki logo ko bohot achcha lag raha hai. Dharam (Dharmendra) ji bohot khush hai. Mujhe bhi bohot khushi hai (I feel so happy that people are happy with the film. Dharam ji is also very happy). The film is so good, I believe!”