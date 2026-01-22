Happy Basant Panchami 2026: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On Saraswati Jayanti

Happy Basant Panchami 2026: Also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, the day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On this day, devotees worship her and observe a fast to get enlightened with knowledge. There is a tradition to wear yellow and offer anything in a yellow colour as a prasad. This year, the day will be celebrated on January 23. As it is a day away, we have curated a list of wishes, messages and quotes for you to send to your loved ones.

Basant Panchami 2026: Wishes

On this auspicious day, may knowledge guide your thoughts and peace fill your heart.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Wishing you clarity of mind, purity of soul, and success in every endeavour this Vasant Panchami.

Celebrate devotion, discipline, and learning this Vasant Panchami.

Let the blessings of Goddess Saraswati guide you always.

May this festival of learning and renewal bring prosperity and joy to your home.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2026! May your life bloom with wisdom and joy.

May Saraswati Puja remove ignorance and bless your life with wisdom and purity.

May learning and success always walk with you. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Wishing students a future filled with wisdom, confidence, and creativity.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Basant Panchami 2026: Messages

On Basant Panchami 2026, I pray that Maa Saraswati guides you towards success and confidence.

Maa Saraswati’s Blessings Always. Happy Basant Panchami 2026!

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami.

May Your Day Shine Bright Like Sunshine. Happy Basant Panchami 2026!

(A representative image | Freepik)

Happy Basant Panchami 2026! Keep Learning, Keep Growing, Keep Smiling.

Sending you warm wishes on Basant Panchami 2026. May your dreams shine brighter this spring.

May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts, bless you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!

Let the yellow hues of Basant Panchami brighten your life with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Saraswati Puja!

May Basant Panchami 2026 bring fresh beginnings, strong focus, and endless happiness for you and your family.

Pray that Goddess Saraswati showers you with a wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

Knowledge grows when learning becomes a habit, not a task.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Basant Panchami 2026: Saraswati mantra

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam

Basant Panchami 2026: Quotes

“Vasant Panchami teaches us that knowledge is the foundation of growth and wisdom.”

“Wisdom, like spring, brings freshness and purpose to life.”

(A representative image | Freepik)

“Invite Positivity, Embrace New Beginnings, And Stay Blessed.”

"Students succeed when understanding comes before marks."

"Basant Panchami 2026 Is A Reminder To Learn, Grow, And Glow.”

"Education develops responsibility and focus."

“Let learning be your strength and curiosity your guide.”

"Knowledge becomes useful when applied wisely."

(A representative image | Freepik)