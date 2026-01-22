Updated 22 January 2026 at 13:55 IST
Republic Day 2026 Style Guide: Easy Tricolour Makeup, Hair And Accessories To Flaunt On January 26
Celebrate Republic Day 2026 in style with easy tricolour makeup looks, patriotic hairstyles and chic accessories perfect for offices, schools and festive outings. From subtle saffron-white-green accents to statement accessories, this simple style guide helps you flaunt your national pride effortlessly.
India is gearing up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day this year. January 26 is the perfect ocassion to let that patriotism reflect in your personal style. Flag hoisting, cultural performances and taking part in the parade are some of the annual traditions of Republic Day. Use the opportunity to flaunt your national pride with subtle makeup, hair and accessories inspired by the tricolour can elevate your look without going over the top. Whether you’re attending a flag-hoisting ceremony, office celebration or a casual gathering, here’s an easy style guide to help you flaunt your Republic Day look with grace and pride.
Tricolour makeup
The key to patriotic makeup is balance. Start with a fresh, natural base and let one element stand out. For the eyes, you can create a soft tricolour effect by blending saffron, white shimmer and green along the eyelids, keeping the colours diffused rather than bold. If that feels too dramatic, opt for a neutral eye look and add a tiny Ashoka Chakra or tricolour stripe near the outer corner using eyeliner. Nude or peach lips work best to keep the focus on the eyes, while a hint of saffron or coral blush adds warmth.
Hair styling with saffron, white and green palette
Republic Day hairstyles are all about minimal effort with thoughtful details. Sleek ponytails, soft waves or a low bun pair well with tricolour accents. You can tie saffron, white and green ribbons into braids or wrap them around a bun for a festive yet elegant look. Floral gajras using marigold (saffron), white flowers and green leaves are another beautiful option, especially for traditional outfits.
Tricolour accessories for an effortless look
Accessories are the easiest way to embrace the Republic Day theme. Tricolour bangles, enamel pins shaped like the Indian flag, or Ashoka Chakra earrings add instant charm. Scarves, stoles or pocket squares in tricolour hues work well for both men and women, making them versatile and office-appropriate.
Republic Day special nail art
For those who love details, tricolour nail art or a single accent nail with the Ashoka Chakra can be a stylish addition.
