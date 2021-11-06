Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second-day post-Diwali and is a highly auspicious occasion for the Hindus. The special festival is meant to celebrate the bond shared between brothers and sisters. It is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta. The festival is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan.

Bhai Dooj has mythological roots which state that on this day, Goddess Yamuna celebrates her brother Yama’s visit to her house after a long period of time. She later gets a boon from her brother that the day will be remembered forever giving immense benefits to those brothers and sisters celebrating this event. As we mark the special occasion, here we've curated a list of Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes, quotes, social media statuses for your loved ones.

Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!



May God bless you with prosperity, health, wealth, happiness throughout your life. Let us pray for each other and hope we stay safe all the time. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

I am lucky that I have got a wonderful and wonderful brother in your form. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2021!



How far you are from me now, my love and care for you will never be compromised. You’ll always be my most prized possession!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!



My brother, you are more of a friend than a brother. You stand by me when you feel lonely; You always feel happy when I am down. Thank you for being there dear brother.

Bhai Dooj Quotes

“A brother is a friend given by Nature.” – Jean Baptiste Legouve

“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.”- Terri Guillemets

“Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” – Betsy Cohen

“Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and Love no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

“As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!” – Catherine Pulsifer

Bhai Dooj Social Media Statuses

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, BRO!



I wish you infinite happiness and deserving success in your life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj, my bro!



Success kisses your feet, happiness is all around you, but for praying so much to God, you give me some special commission…!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you!!

You are the best brother one can have on this earth and this makes me feel blessed and protected. I convey my thanks on this wonderful occasion of Bhai Dooj. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead my brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!



Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me the right way…Love You Brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

