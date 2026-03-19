Updated 19 March 2026 at 11:17 IST
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: The festival begins on March 19 with Ghatsthapana muhurat from 6:52 AM to 7:43 AM, marking the Hindu New Year and nine-day worship of Goddess Durga. Explore best wishes, messages, HD images, Instagram quotes, WhatsApp status, Navratri day-wise colours, and full festival details.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival is here, where nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Devotees observe a fast for nine days and perform puja. Few devotees conclude the festival on Ashtami, while the rest on Navami. They start the day by having a hawan, followed by offering nine young girls puri and halwa. As the festival begins today, March 19, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones.
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Wishes
May Maa Durga bless you with strength, courage, and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
May Maa Durga bless our family with unity and endless happiness. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Wishing you vibrant celebrations and countless blessings.
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May this Navratri mark the beginning of new hopes and brighter days.
Embrace the spirit of devotion and let positivity flow into your life.
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Wishing you a joyful and fulfilling Navratri celebration.
May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Celebrate this festival with faith in your heart and light in your soul. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
May Maa Durga's grace guide you toward happiness and fulfilment. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
May this festival mark the beginning of prosperity and fulfilment.
Celebrate with devotion, live with purpose, and move forward with confidence.
Sending blessings for prosperity, wellness, and lasting success.
May your home be filled with peace, joy, and spiritual energy. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Here’s to a festival that renews hope and inspires fresh beginnings.
Wishing you a celebration filled with faith, tradition, and happiness.
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Messages
On this auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may Maa Durga bless you with good health, prosperity, and a long life. Have a spiritually enriching Navratri!
The power of Maa Durga is endless, and so is the strength within you. May this Navratri inspire you to unleash your inner strength and achieve greatness.
As Maa Durga fights and conquers the demons, let her blessings help you defeat the obstacles in your life. May this Navratri bring you peace, prosperity, and success.
Wishing you a blessed and joyful Chaitra Navratri! May Maa Durga’s divine blessings fill your life with strength, peace, and prosperity.
Happy Chaitra Navratri! May the nine nights of devotion bring you spiritual growth, peace of mind, and abundant blessings.
Let’s welcome Maa Durga with smiles, prayers, and positivity this Navratri.
May the divine light of Maa Durga brighten your path and guide you to success and happiness this Chaitra Navratri.
Wishing you colourful, joyous, and spiritually uplifting Chaitra Navratri.
Nine days, nine reasons to be happy—wishing you a wonderful Navratri.
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Quotes
"Navratri is not just about fasting, but about surrendering oneself to the divine and embracing the spiritual transformation. May Maa Durga guide you towards your true path."
"The power of Maa Durga is endless, and so is the strength within you. May this Navratri inspire you to unleash your inner strength and achieve greatness."
"As you begin this journey of devotion during Chaitra Navratri, may Maa Durga help you find the strength within yourself to achieve all that you desire. May this be the beginning of a journey full of positivity and success."
"May Maa Durga bless you with the courage to overcome all challenges, the wisdom to make the right choices, and the strength to follow your dreams. Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Navratri."
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 11:17 IST