Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival is here, where nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Devotees observe a fast for nine days and perform puja. Few devotees conclude the festival on Ashtami, while the rest on Navami. They start the day by having a hawan, followed by offering nine young girls puri and halwa. As the festival begins today, March 19, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Wishes

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, courage, and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

May Maa Durga bless our family with unity and endless happiness. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Wishing you vibrant celebrations and countless blessings.

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May this Navratri mark the beginning of new hopes and brighter days.

Embrace the spirit of devotion and let positivity flow into your life.

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Wishing you a joyful and fulfilling Navratri celebration.

May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Celebrate this festival with faith in your heart and light in your soul. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

(A representative image | Freepik)

May Maa Durga's grace guide you toward happiness and fulfilment. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

May this festival mark the beginning of prosperity and fulfilment.

Celebrate with devotion, live with purpose, and move forward with confidence.

Sending blessings for prosperity, wellness, and lasting success.

May your home be filled with peace, joy, and spiritual energy. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Here’s to a festival that renews hope and inspires fresh beginnings.

Wishing you a celebration filled with faith, tradition, and happiness.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Messages

On this auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may Maa Durga bless you with good health, prosperity, and a long life. Have a spiritually enriching Navratri!

The power of Maa Durga is endless, and so is the strength within you. May this Navratri inspire you to unleash your inner strength and achieve greatness.

(A representative image | Freepik)

As Maa Durga fights and conquers the demons, let her blessings help you defeat the obstacles in your life. May this Navratri bring you peace, prosperity, and success.

Wishing you a blessed and joyful Chaitra Navratri! May Maa Durga’s divine blessings fill your life with strength, peace, and prosperity.

Happy Chaitra Navratri! May the nine nights of devotion bring you spiritual growth, peace of mind, and abundant blessings.

Let’s welcome Maa Durga with smiles, prayers, and positivity this Navratri.

May the divine light of Maa Durga brighten your path and guide you to success and happiness this Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing you colourful, joyous, and spiritually uplifting Chaitra Navratri.

Nine days, nine reasons to be happy—wishing you a wonderful Navratri.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Quotes

"Navratri is not just about fasting, but about surrendering oneself to the divine and embracing the spiritual transformation. May Maa Durga guide you towards your true path."

"The power of Maa Durga is endless, and so is the strength within you. May this Navratri inspire you to unleash your inner strength and achieve greatness."

(A representative image | Freepik)

"As you begin this journey of devotion during Chaitra Navratri, may Maa Durga help you find the strength within yourself to achieve all that you desire. May this be the beginning of a journey full of positivity and success."