Updated 18 March 2026 at 23:04 IST
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date Confirmed By Saudi Arabia, Here's When India Will Celebrate Eid
India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia due to geographical differences in moon sighting. Final confirmation will come after Maghrib prayers are offered.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
The month of Ramadan fasting is nearing its end. As the holy month winds up and Eid is celebrated by the Muslim community all over the world, many are curious to know the exact date of the festival this year. Since Eid or Eid ul-Fitr is observed only after the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the date is determined by this astronomical event. Saudi Arabia has now confirmed the date of Eid this year and other nations are also expected to follow suit.
Moon not sighted on Wednesday, Eid celebrations on Saturday
Saudi Arabia announced that Eid ul-Fitr will begin on Saturday, March 20, after the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan was not sighted on Thursday. Saudi religious authorities said the moon was not visible during observations on the 29th day of Ramadan, meaning the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days this year. Consequently, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. Several other countries in the region, including the UAE, also confirmed that Eid will fall on Friday.
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When is Eid in India?
In India, Eid is likely to be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, with the moon sighting expected on Friday evening. Final confirmation will come after Maghrib prayers, once local committees announce it. India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia due to geographical differences in moon sighting. If Saudi Arabia marks Eid on March 20, India is likely to celebrate it on March 21. The final decision depends entirely on local moon sighting announcements. Like India, Singapore will also observe Eid on March 21.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 23:04 IST