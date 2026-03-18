Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date Confirmed By Saudi Arabia, Here's When India Will Celebrate Eid

Eid is likely to be celebrated in India after the moon sighting on March 20 | Image: Republic

The month of Ramadan fasting is nearing its end. As the holy month winds up and Eid is celebrated by the Muslim community all over the world, many are curious to know the exact date of the festival this year. Since Eid or Eid ul-Fitr is observed only after the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the date is determined by this astronomical event. Saudi Arabia has now confirmed the date of Eid this year and other nations are also expected to follow suit.

Eid is likely to be celebrated in India after the moon sighting on March 20 | Image: AP

Moon not sighted on Wednesday, Eid celebrations on Saturday

Saudi Arabia announced that Eid ul-Fitr will begin on Saturday, March 20, after the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan was not sighted on Thursday. Saudi religious authorities said the moon was not visible during observations on the 29th day of Ramadan, meaning the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days this year. Consequently, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. Several other countries in the region, including the UAE, also confirmed that Eid will fall on Friday.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on March 20 | Image: Sourced

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