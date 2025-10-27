Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status And Beautiful Images To Share On Social Media

Happy Chhath Puja: It is one of the auspicious festivals observed by people from Bihar and Jharkhand. It falls on the Shashthi of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month. It is a folk festival where the Sun is worshipped. The rituals of the festival are rigorous and take place over four days. They include holy bathing, fasting, abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods, and offering prasad and arghya. The main participants, known as Parvaatin, are typically women, but a significant number of men also observe this festival, as Chhath is not specific to any gender. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes, messages and greetings that you can send to your loved ones.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Wishes

May Chhathi Maiya bless your home with health, peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

In this festival of light and water, may your life overflow with blessings and joy.

May water cleanse, fire purify, and the Sun empower you. Happy Chhath.

With every offering you make, may you sow seeds of happiness for the next generation.

May your business and family both shine under the Sun’s grace this Chhath.

On this Chhath, may the rising sun fill your life with hope and joy. Wishing you a blessed festival.

From the first dip to the final arghya, may every moment of this Chhath Puja be filled with peace.

May the sight of lamps floating and prayers rising show the strength of our faith.

May the Sun God shine on you and Chhathi Maiya guide you. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

To my wonderful sister-in-law, may you shine as bright as the Sun God this Chhath!

From Bihar to all corners of India and beyond – may our tradition travel and thrive.

Stay blessed, stay devoted and stay connected with your roots. Happy Chhath Puja!

This Chhath Puja, may our culture and roots shine with unity and respect.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Messages

With devotion in your heart and offerings in your hands – may Chhathi Maiya answer all your prayers.

The rising sun reminds us to start each day with hope and humility.

Chhath Puja teaches us that true strength lies in patience and purity.

Faith is standing in the river and trusting that the Sun will rise again.

Gratitude is the highest form of prayer. Chhath Puja is its purest expression.

Let the silence of dawn by the river bring you inner peace. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

The rhythm of Chhath songs and the glow of diyas light up more than just the ghats — they light up hearts.

Let the Sun God fill your life with positivity and light. Happy Chhath Puja!

As the Sun rises and sets, may your life rise with hope and settle in harmony. Happy Chhath.

May your home shine as bright as the diyas on the ghat. #ChhathiMaiya

Offerings in your hand and hope in your heart — celebrate Chhath with devotion.

Celebrating nature, discipline, and divinity. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

Chhath is not just a ritual, it’s a celebration of discipline, devotion, and gratitude.

Let the festival of Chhath remind us that the smallest offering can come from the biggest devotion.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Greetings

Happy Chhath Puja! May this sacred occasion bring prosperity, happiness, and good health to you and your family.

Happy Chhath Puja! May your life shine like the morning sun.

May the divine light of Surya Dev remove all negativity from your life and fill it with endless hope.

May your devotion bring peace and success this Chhath Puja.

Let’s pray to the setting and rising Sun to bless us with peace and success. Happy Chhath Puja!

May Chhathi Maiya bless you and your family with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!”

Wishing you love, light, and endless blessings from Chhathi Maiya.

May Chhathi Maiya fill your heart with peace, your home with joy, and your life with prosperity.

