Satish Shah's Prayer Meet To Be Held Today In Mumbai; Know Time, Venue And Other Details

Unknowingly, some TV actors become part of our childhood by bringing us so much comfort, joy, and cherished memories that linger long into adulthood. However, when they leave for heavenly abode, they also take away a small piece of our childhood, leaving a void that can never be filled, and such loss hits harder than we expect. Such happened when veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25 following kidney failure. He not just made us laugh, but with his shows, such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, taught the entire generation. To mark his legacy and pay tribute to the kind soul, his family and friends have organised a prayer meet to mourn and remember the happy moments.

When is Satish Shah's prayer meet?

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia took to his Instagram handle to share the details of the late actor's prayer meet. It will be held today, October 27, at Jalaram Hall, Juhu. His post featured a heartfelt note that reads, "In loving memory of our beloved Satish Shah. We gather to celebrate the life and creative spirit of a man whose life has touched hearts, inspired many minds and brought beauty to the film world."

The post mentions the date and time of the prayer meet. It will begin at 5:30 PM and conclude at 7:30 PM. The post was signed off with, "With love and cherished memories, the Shah-Prabhu family and friends."

Shah's funeral was held on Sunday at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's entire team, along with industry friends, gathered quietly. Rupali Ganguly was inconsolable at the funeral. To pay him tribute, the team sang the title track of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah, the artist's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1. Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.