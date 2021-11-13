Happy Children's Day 2021: Children's Day Speech Ideas In Hindi, English & Tamil

To mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Children's Day is celebrated across the country on November 14. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he passed a resolution in the parliament in 1964 to celebrate November 14 as Children's day because he shared a special bond with children. Here are some interesting speech ideas to present on the special occasion in various languages including Hindi, English, and Tamil.

Children's Day speech ideas in English

Why Children's Day is celebrated on November 14?

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14 and was very popular among children and was fondly called Chacha Nehru. And so every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day. Born in 1889 in Allahabad, Nehru was a freedom fighter, poet, and leader of India. Glimpses of World History is one of his famous writing. Though he pursued his education from England, he returned to India and struggled to bring independence to the country.

After the country gained independence, Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India and served the country for more than 16 years with a vision to make India a world leader. He advocated for children to have compulsory education and was very vocal about their rights, during his regime. He believed that it is crucial to nurture and educate children properly as they are the future of the nation.

Jawaharlal Nehru had always advised the citizens to provide quality education to their children and ensure that they enjoy good health. According to him, since children are the future generation and the development of the country depends on them, every country must focus on empowering its young minds.



Pandit Nehru said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way they bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Some of the Children's Day speech ideas in Hindi and Tamil

Why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru addresed as Chacha Nehru?

Importance of Children's education

India in Nehru's vision

How is Children's Day celebrated in schools?

Nehru's contribution to children

