Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Choti Diwali Wishes,Status, SMS, Messages & Whatsapp Status

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. This year Choti Diwali will take place on November 3.

Choti Diwali

Image: Unsplash


Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. The celebrations of Dhanteras are followed by Choti Diwali, which also marks the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. The Hindu literature narrates that the demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali and Satyabhama. This year Choti Diwali will be celebrated on November 3. Here are Choti Diwali Wishes, Status, SMS, Messages, Whatsapp Status and more.

Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS and more

  1. May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment of this divine festival surround you forever. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones.

  2. May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasura. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

  3. On Naraka Chaturdashi, here’s wishing you a happy, healthy life. May you always grow and prosper. May Lord Krishna’s blessing be upon this festive occasion. Happy Choti Diwali.

  4. At this festival, may your life Shine like Silver, Shimmer like Gold and dazzle like solitaire. Very very warm wishes of Chhoti Diwali to you.

  5. May this Choti Diwali endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happiness comes at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Choti Diwali.

  6. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers
    But it’s also the time to stay safe
    Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

  7. May you attain victory over all evils and the year brings you good luck and fulfil all your dearest dreams.
    Happy Choti Diwali!!

  8. The festival of lights is here again,
    So celebrate with joy, and forget the pain.
    May this Choti Diwali bring you luck,
    And you keep prospering again and again.
    Happy Narak Chaturdashi!

  9. Just like Lord Krishna attained victory over the Narkasur, May lord blesses you and you also attain victory in all your endeavours. Happy Narak Chaturdashi!

  10. May this Choti Diwali 2021 endow you with opulence and prosperity and happiness arrives at your steps. Wishing you a bright future in your life. Happy Narak Chaturdashi!!

Choti Diwali 2021 images

 Source: Pixabay

 Source: Pixabay

 Source: Pixabay

 Source: Pixabay

(Source: Pixabay)

(Image: Unsplash)

