Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Choti Diwali Wishes,Status, SMS, Messages & Whatsapp Status

Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. The celebrations of Dhanteras are followed by Choti Diwali, which also marks the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. The Hindu literature narrates that the demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali and Satyabhama. This year Choti Diwali will be celebrated on November 3. Here are Choti Diwali Wishes, Status, SMS, Messages, Whatsapp Status and more.

May the joy, cheer, mirth and merriment of this divine festival surround you forever. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your loved ones.

May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasura. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

The festival of lights is here again,

So celebrate with joy, and forget the pain.

May this Choti Diwali bring you luck,

And you keep prospering again and again.

Happy Narak Chaturdashi!

Just like Lord Krishna attained victory over the Narkasur, May lord blesses you and you also attain victory in all your endeavours. Happy Narak Chaturdashi!