Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Status To Share With Friends & Family

Dhanteras, also known as Dhana Trayodashi takes place a day before the Diwali celebration. The day is considered to be the most auspicious day for investing in gold, silver or and other metals. On Dhanteras, people also do different kinds of purchases for their homes and businesses. It happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, Gods of wealth. As per myth, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean of milk with a pot of gold, while it was churning itself.

With COVID cases declining, many people have discovered different ways to meet and celebrate Dhanteras 2021. From organizing digital meet-ups and activities to rejoice, people have tried it all. Here we have compiled some of the Happy Dhanteras wishes, greetings, and images for you to wish your friends, family members, and colleagues on social media. Check them out:

Happy Dhanteras greetings

May this Dhanteras illuminate new dreams, new hopes, uncharted paths, new perspectives, and everything that is brilliant. Happy Dhanteras 2021!!

May the goddess Laxmi bless your business. To succeed in spite of overwhelming difficulties, such as the persistent attractions of wealth and diamonds. Happy and prosperous Dhanteras!!

May this Dhanteras celebration bring you wealth! I wish you endless joy! Happy Dhanteras 2021!

Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj and Goddess Lakshmi Please bestow good health, wealth, and fortune on the Recipient of this Message on the auspicious day of Dhantrayodashi.

Deep Jale toh roshan Aap ka Jahan ho, Pura aap ka har ek armaan ho, Maa Lakhsmi ki krupa brsti rahe aap pr, Is Dhanteras pr aap or dhanwaan ho!!

Dino din badta jaye aap ka karobar, Pariwar mei bna rahe saneh or pyar, Aap pr hoti rahe sda dhan ki bauchhar, Aisa ho aap ka Dhanteras ka Tyohar.

Maa Lakshmi ka Niwas ho, Sankat ka naas ho, Sar pe unnti ka taaj ho… Shubh Dhanteras!!

Dhanteras status for social media

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow for days. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life!

May the Almighty bestow opulence and prosperity on you. Have a Happy Dhanteras with your family and friends!!

Lord Kuber is always around to bless you with prosperity and success in life. I wish you a wonderful and joyful Dhanteras.

May you also make tiny footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder throughout the home and keep the lamps blazing all night to signal Her long-awaited entrance. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

God’s blessing may come as a surprise, and how much you get is determined by how much faith you have in your heart. May you be blessed beyond your dreams. Happy Dhanteras to everyone!!

May the divine graces of Goddess Lakshmi bestow great wealth on you during Dhanteras. Best wishes for Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras messages

Image: Shutterstock