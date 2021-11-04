One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated across the country on Thursday, 4 November 2021. The five-day-long festivities begin from the 28th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar and end on the 2nd of the Kartik month.

The third day of the celebration is considered to be the most important day i.e., the Laxmi Puja which occurs on Amavasya, a new moon day. On the third day, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped and people decorate their homes, offices, and shops with diyas, lights, candles and flowers.

Diwali Puja Muhurat timing

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 06:04 PM to 08:35 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:42 PM to 08:42 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:03 AM on 4 November 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 02:44 AM on 5 November 2021

Diwali Laxmi Puja timings across India

New Delhi- 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM

Mumbai- 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM

Chennai- 06:21 PM to 08:10 PM

Bengaluru- 06:32 PM to 08:21 PM

Jaipur- 06:17 PM to 08:14 PM

Kolkata- 05:34 PM to 07:31 PM

Hyderabad- 06:22 PM to 08:14 PM

Chandigarh- 06:07 PM to 08:01 PM

How to perform Diwali Puja at home?

To perform puja at home, place a wooden chowki adjacent to the altar, cover it with a red cloth and spread rice on the right side of the Chowki.

Light a lamp and place it on the rice carpet.

Place a silver, copper, or brass Kalash filled with water, with a pinch of Haldi, Chandan, and Kumkum. Then cover the neck of the Kalash with betel or mango leaves and place a whole brown coconut with its husk on top of it.

Then do spread some rice on the surface of the chowki and place idols of Goddess Lakshmi and to her left, an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Begin the puja and offer prayers to the Goddess.

(Image: Shutterstock)