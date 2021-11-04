Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated across the country on Thursday, 4 November 2021. The five-day-long festivities begin from the 28th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar and end on the 2nd of the Kartik month.
The third day of the celebration is considered to be the most important day i.e., the Laxmi Puja which occurs on Amavasya, a new moon day. On the third day, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped and people decorate their homes, offices, and shops with diyas, lights, candles and flowers.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM
Pradosh Kaal: 06:04 PM to 08:35 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 06:42 PM to 08:42 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:03 AM on 4 November 2021
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 02:44 AM on 5 November 2021
New Delhi- 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Mumbai- 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM
Chennai- 06:21 PM to 08:10 PM
Bengaluru- 06:32 PM to 08:21 PM
Jaipur- 06:17 PM to 08:14 PM
Kolkata- 05:34 PM to 07:31 PM
Hyderabad- 06:22 PM to 08:14 PM
Chandigarh- 06:07 PM to 08:01 PM