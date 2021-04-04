Happy Easter Memes 2021 To Keep Up The Excitement Of This Festival

Easter is one of the most exciting festivals to be celebrated across the world, not only because it marks the day Jesus Christ resurrected but also because it inevitably brings people closer together. Unfortunately, meeting normally has pretty much become a bygone concept today due to the pandemic. With new lockdown restrictions seeping in, it's advised to celebrate this festival by staying at home and by keeping you and the people around you safe. There are still many ways in which one can make this day exciting though. It's a fact that memes are the quickest way to make people happy. So here are some hand-picked funny Easter memes to share with your loved ones and keep up the excitement.

Easter Memes 2020-21: Happy Easter Memes

Credit: Zazzle

Credit: Care

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” reimagined as Zoom meeting for the Age of Social Distancing



“And He said to them, “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer.” Luke 22:15 pic.twitter.com/Cu9RphVhxr — Mike Bowman (@mobozzen) April 9, 2020

Credit: Fowl Language Comics

Credit: Your Tango

Credit: Your Tango

Credit: Your Tango

Credit: Your Tango

#EasterMemes



Disciple Peter: “Hey, Judas, didn’t you see Jesus walking around town today?”

Judas: pic.twitter.com/b5i1RDFiwb — Joe Barone (@28JoeBarone) April 23, 2019

These Easter funny memes are all not only quirky in nature but also a great way to entertain oneself while also lifting the spirit of the festival. These funny Easter memes will certainly light up your family and friends groups. Having said that, let's not forget the true essence of this day. Easter is a principal festival for Christians, who believe this day to be the third day after the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built.

This truly signifies the importance of this festival as it was on this day that Jesus Christ came back to life. Since the Paschal Full Moon fell on March 28 this year, Easter will inevitably be observed on Sunday, April 4. And as for the ones following the Julian calendar, Easter will fall on May 2, 2021. While traditionally devotees attend special church service and arrange fun games like the Easter Egg hunt to commemorate this day, this year like last year will owe to change in plans. One can still make this day special by holding games amongst the family members, preparing Easter-special delicacies and singing and swirling to hymns just like they would do in the Church.

