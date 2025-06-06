Happy Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images To Send To Your Family And Friends On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Eid al-Adha 2025 is the second most important festival for all Muslims across the globe after Eid al-Fitr. Also known as Bakrid or the festival of sacrifice, it honours Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice on Allah's command. So, this festival symbolises compassion, sacrifice and faith. This year, the festival will be celebrated in India on June 7. As the festival is around the corner, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and greetings that you can send to your loved ones or post on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

(A representative image: FreePik)

Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes

Wishing my amazing friend a joyous Eid filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories.

Eid Mubarak from our home to yours! Wishing you peace, joy, and countless blessings this Eid.

(A representative image: FreePik)

On this holy occasion, I pray for your happiness and success. Eid al-Adha Mubarak, dear friend!

Eid Mubarak, my dear friend! May this Bakrid bring new opportunities and endless happiness your way

May the beauty of Eid bring warmth to your home and light to your path.

Blessed Bakrid to all! May peace prevail.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2025! Thank you for being such a wonderful friend. May Allah bless you always.

Celebrate faith, love, and unity. Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2025!

Celebrating faith, family, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

(A representative image: FreePik)

May the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice inspire us to be better humans. Blessed Eid al-Adha 2025!

Wishing all our Muslim colleagues and clients a joyous and peaceful Eid al-Adha celebration.

Sending warm Eid al-Adha greetings to our valued partners and associates. May Allah bless your ventures.

Eid al-Adha 2025: Messages

On this blessed day of sacrifice, I'm grateful for the love and support of my amazing family. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring our family closer and fill our hearts with gratitude and joy. Happy Eid al-Adha 2025!

May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion fill your heart with joy. Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2025!

(A representative image: FreePik)

May Allah's mercy and blessings illuminate your path throughout the year. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

(A representative image: FreePik)

Eid al-Adha 2025: Quotes

"To sacrifice is to truly love." - Imam Ali (RA)

"Celebrate Eid with a pure heart and peaceful soul." - Nouman Ali Khan

"The best of you are those who feed others." - Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

(A representative image: FreePik)

"The real Eid is when we help those in need." - Mufti Menk

"Eid teaches us the value of faith, sacrifice, and sharing." - Tariq Ramadan