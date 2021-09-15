Happy Engineers Day 2021: Check Out Engineers Day Quotes, Pics, Funny Memes, Wishes & More

Quick links:
(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Engineers' Day is commemorated in India on September 15, the birthday of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. M Visvesvaraya made a great contribution to engineering and education. He is regarded as one of India's greatest nation-builders, having played a key role in the construction of dams, reservoirs, and hydropower projects. As chief engineer, M Visvesvaraya oversaw the construction of various architectural marvels, including the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the Hyderabad flood control system.
In 1955, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest honour. For his efforts to the public good, King George V honoured him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE). In India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, his birthday, September 15, is commemorated as Engineers' Day.
A number of posts are being seen online on today's occasions. Prominent political figures are sharing their appreciation and praise for the engineers of the country. Brands have been promoting their products and services with social media posts linking engineers and their businesses. Netizens have also been sharing jokes and memes on the occasion.
Happy Engineers Day to all the Last minute genius! 😉#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/P2a9uLXJpD— Jenish Panara (@JPanara_3) September 15, 2021
To all the All Rounders out there...— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 15, 2021
Happy #EngineersDay : pic.twitter.com/70OSSBmIHQ
Engineers after investing their money on Xerox shop in front of engineering college#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/NXLr3B6jQZ— Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) September 15, 2021
Happy #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/oUGlDoUwNi— Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Meme Project (@enememeproject) September 15, 2021
Happy engineer's day 😇😇😇@pushpendrakum#engineersday #engineers pic.twitter.com/mxEmSVDbux— Ajay shrivastav (@Ajay7shrivastav) September 15, 2021
#EngineersDay with out single meme of aaj bhoat scope wala day hai meme face be like pic.twitter.com/6P6pI8xkWn— Vedant Purnapatre (@_Recluse___) September 15, 2021