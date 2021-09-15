Happy Engineers Day 2021: Check Out Engineers Day Quotes, Pics, Funny Memes, Wishes & More

Engineers' Day is commemorated in India on September 15, the birthday of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. M Visvesvaraya made a great contribution to engineering and education. He is regarded as one of India's greatest nation-builders, having played a key role in the construction of dams, reservoirs, and hydropower projects. As chief engineer, M Visvesvaraya oversaw the construction of various architectural marvels, including the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the Hyderabad flood control system.

In 1955, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest honour. For his efforts to the public good, King George V honoured him as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE). In India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, his birthday, September 15, is commemorated as Engineers' Day.

Happy Engineers Day: Engineers Day quotes and Engineers Day wish for husband

Engineers Day funny memes

A number of posts are being seen online on today's occasions. Prominent political figures are sharing their appreciation and praise for the engineers of the country. Brands have been promoting their products and services with social media posts linking engineers and their businesses. Netizens have also been sharing jokes and memes on the occasion.

To all the All Rounders out there...

