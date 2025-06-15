Happy Father's Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images To Send Your Dad On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Father's Day 2025: It is a special day to honour your father, grandfathers, single mother, and father figures for their sacrifices, guidance and contribution to their children. On this day, children express gratitude by sending gift cards, special gifts, or spending time with their fathers. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes, greetings, messages and quotes that you can send to your father or upload on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status.

Happy Father's Day 2025: Wishes

Dad, your sacrifices are my strength. Wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Your love and guidance light up my world.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Thanks for teaching me how to drive… and how to dodge your advice.

Dad, you’re my guide and my pride. Happy Father’s Day!

You’re not just a dad but a legend. Happy Father’s Day 2025!

Your love has shaped me in lasting ways. Happy Father’s Day!

Dad, you’re my hero and my rock. Wishing you a joyful Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the one who makes every moment unforgettable.

To the world’s best dad, thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day!

I’m lucky to have a dad like you. Enjoy your day!

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Happy Father’s Day! Your presence is my biggest blessing.

Your wisdom and love make every day special. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

You’ve given me so much love and wisdom. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day 2025: Messages

Dad, thank you for always being there, even when I didn’t know I needed you.

A lifetime of love isn’t enough to thank you. Happy Father’s Day.

Dad, your “back in my day” stories deserve their own podcast.

Happy Father’s Day to the one who makes life an adventure.

Your hugs are still the safest place I know.

Happy Father’s Day to the man whose love knows no bounds.

Cheers to the man who can fall asleep in any chair, anytime.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Your love is my foundation. Wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!

You’re not just a dad; you’re a professional couch tester.

Your love is the foundation I stand on today. Grateful forever.

You gave me your time, love, and wisdom—I’m forever grateful.

Happy Father’s Day to my first friend, mentor, and superhero.

Thank you for being a dad I can always count on.

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

Dad, your love is my greatest blessing. Happy Father’s Day 2025!

Happy Father’s Day 2025: Quotes

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” – Unknown

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” – Justin Ricklefs

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” – Emile Gaboriau

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

“Fatherhood is a lifetime job and does not stop when a child grows up.” – Jake Slope

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” – Wade Boggs

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” – Antoine François Prévost

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me.” – Jim Valvano

(A representative image | Image: Freepik)

“No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child.” – Abraham Lincoln