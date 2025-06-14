Starry Double Date! Brad Pitt-Ines de Ramon Step Out With Bradley Cooper-Gigi Hadid In New York City

Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon and Bradley Cooper with Gigi Hadid snapped in New York City | Image: X

Before the release of his much-awaited movie F1, Brad Pitt stepped out for a date with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Joining them were another much-talked about couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. People reported that Pitt and Cooper, both Hollywood A-listers have developed a "supportive" relationship over the years. They switched their bond a notch up on a double date, as they were joined by their respective partners.

Pitt-Ramon and Cooper-Hadid enjoyed a dine in at a popular Korean restaurant in New York City. For the dinner date, Pitt wore blue silk shirt paired with stylish ripped pants. Holding hands with the Troy star was his girlfriend Ramon, who looked stunning in a yellow-beige off-the-shoulder short dress featuring a broad V-neck. To complete her look, she carried a stylish beige handbag and wore matching heels.

Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon | Image: X

While Pitt and Ramon slayed in semi-formals, Cooper and Hadid opted for casuals. The Limitless star wore a plain black T-shirt and navy jeans, and the supermodel was dressed in a light blue denim shirt paired with white pants. They too held hands.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid snapped in New York City | Image: X

When did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon begin dating?

Brad Pitt started dating Ines de Ramon in late 2022. Initially private, they confirmed their relationship publicly in November that year by attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

When did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper begin dating?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romantic relationship began in 2023, when they were first spotted dining together in New York City in October that year.

Bardley Cooper arranged Gigi Hadid's birthday bash earlier this year | Image: X