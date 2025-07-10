Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images To Send To Your Teachers On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: This auspicious festival is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists as one of the most significant religious observances. Not just in India, the day is also celebrated in Nepal as Teacher's Day. On this day, disciples honour their spiritual and academic teachers for being the guiding light. The festival is observed on Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Ashadha (June-July), according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated today, July 10. So if you haven't yet wished your gurus, then here we are with a list of wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that you can send to them via WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes

May all the gurus be recognised and respected for their selfless service and tireless efforts in nurturing the minds and souls of their disciples.

May all gurus be blessed with good health, vitality, and the ability to continue guiding and inspiring others.

You are the only one who enlightened my path by removing the darkness. Happy Guru Purnima Guruji!

Let the blessings of your guru bring peace to your heart and mind.

On this auspicious day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my teacher, who is also my mentor. Thank you for being a source of inspiration, patience, and kindness. Happy Guru Purnima!

The best gift we can offer our guru is to follow their teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

The presence of a guru transforms ignorance into enlightenment.

As I offer my humble respects to Guru Purnima, I am reminded of your heartfelt impact on my life. Your teachings have not only shaped my personality but have also nurtured my soul.

On this sacred day, I bow to my guru with love and reverence. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Messages

Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Guru Purnima!

Your wisdom has been a compass for me—thank you!

Forever grateful for your lessons and blessings.

Happy Guru Purnima to you! May your life always be guided by truth and wisdom.

Today, I remember and thank every mentor who has shaped me.

On this day, I express my deepest gratitude to all the teachers in my life.

Thank you for being the torchbearer in my life.

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Quotes

“A guru is like a candle – consumes itself to light the way for others.”

“To follow the path of a guru is to walk in the direction of truth.”

“The Guru burns away ignorance not with fire, but with presence.”

“When the ego surrenders, the Guru’s grace begins to work.”

“A Guru shows you how to find light even in your darkest hour.”

“With the guidance of a true guru, your life becomes divine.”

“The influence of a great teacher lasts a lifetime.”

“The best teachers show you where to look but not what to see.”