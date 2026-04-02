Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, also known as Anjaneya, Maruti, Pavanputra, Bajrangbali and Sankat Mochan. Lord Hanuman epitomises the fusion of strength, heroic initiative, and assertive excellence with loving, emotional devotion to his lord Rama, embodying both Shakti and Bhakti. He is considered Chiranjivi. As the day arrives, we have curated a list of wishes and messages you can send to your family, friends, and relatives.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Wishes

On this Hanuman Jayanti, I’m reminded that true strength lies in devotion and humility.

May the mace of Hanuman ji shatter all the hurdles in our family's path this year. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wishing you a day filled with pure devotion and extra boondi laddoos! Jai Bajrangbali!

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Let the power of Hanuman remind you how strong you are. Sending you blessings of fearlessness and courage.

Jai Hanuman! May his blessings be with you today and always.

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Hanuman Janmotsav ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Bajrangbali aapko shakti aur buddhi dein

May Lord Hanuman remove all negativity from your life and fill your days with hope, strength, and positivity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026!

On this sacred day, may Hanuman Ji bless you with strength, wisdom, and inner peace.

Wishing you a peaceful and meaningful Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Jai Shri Ram! Hanuman Jayanti ke shubh avsar par, prabhu aapke jeevan se saare sankat door karein.

Aanjaneyasuta, Pawanputra, Mahaveera—Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Messages

May Lord Hanuman guide us with his physical, mental and emotional stability and bless us with peace.

Jai Bajrang Bali. Stay fearless and blessed.

I am walking the path of faith with the strength of Hanuman in my heart and celebrating his spirit today.

With Lord Hanuman by my side, no fear can hold me back.

(A representative image | Freepik)

May your heart be filled with unwavering conviction and fearless energy on this sacred day. Bolo Pawan Putra Hanuman Ki Jai!

Celebrating the one who showed us that even the impossible can be achieved with faith. Jai Bajrang Bali!

From silence to storms, Bajrang Bali is with us through it all. Wishing peace and tenacity to everyone today.

Let courage be your prayer and service your offering – just like Lord Hanuman taught us.

Dear friend, let this Hanuman Jayanti awaken your courage and fill your path with clarity.

(A representative image | Freepik)