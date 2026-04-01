Hanuman Jayanti 2026: How To Make Motichoor Ke Laddoo At Home For Prasad? Know The Recipe

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and devotion on April 2. On this day, Lord Hanuman temples are thronged with devotees. Motichoor Ke Laddoo is among the most popular offerings made to Lord Hanuman and is his absolute favourite. These saffron-coloured laddoos, characterised by their tiny granules, are exquisite in taste. If you wish to prepare Motichoor Ke Laddoo at home on this auspicious occasion, here is the easy-to-follow recipe for you.

Also read: Here Are 7 Dishes To Make Using Summer Superfood Sattu

Motichoor Ke Laddoo are soft and daste delicious | Image: Freepik

Ingredients for Motichoor Ke Laddoo

– Gram Flour (Besan) – 2 cups

– Sugar – 1.5 cups (for the syrup)

– Desi Ghee – for frying

– Melon Seeds – 2 tablespoons

– Cardamom Powder – 1 teaspoon

– Saffron Food Color – A pinch

– Saffron Strands – 7-8

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Motichoor Ke Laddoo is offered to Lord Hanuman | Image: Freepik

How to prepare Motichoor Ke Laddoo?

– First, sift the gram flour into a large bowl to ensure it is free of lumps. Now, gradually add water while stirring to prepare a thin and smooth batter.

– Ensure that the batter is neither too thick nor too watery in consistency. Add a pinch of saffron food colour to the prepared batter to give the boondi (fried droplets) a beautiful hue.

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– Heat desi ghee in a deep pan. For Motichoor Laddoos, a ladle or sieve with very fine perforations is required. Once the ghee is thoroughly heated, hold the sieve slightly above the pan and pour the gram flour batter onto it.

– Gently tap the sieve so that tiny, pearl-like droplets of boondi fall into the ghee. Fry them for just a few seconds and remove them immediately. Be careful not to let the boondi become too hard or crisp.

– In a separate pan, heat sugar along with one cup of water. Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands to this mixture. It simply needs to be heated until it becomes slightly sticky. Add a little more saffron food colour to the syrup as well.

– Finally, add the prepared boondi into the sugar syrup. Mix in the melon seeds as well. Cook over low heat for 2–3 minutes so that the boondi thoroughly absorbs the syrup and becomes soft. Afterward, turn off the heat, cover the mixture and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

– Once the mixture has cooled down a bit, apply a little ghee to your hands and roll portions of the mixture between your palms to form round laddoos.