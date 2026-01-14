Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2026: Wishes, Message, Quotes, Greetings, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones

Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2026: January 14 is one of the auspicious days in India, as on this day, people across the country celebrate it as a harvest festival. The day marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn, indicating it is the end of winter and the beginning of the agricultural season. Across the country, this festival is celebrated with various names. In North India, it is celebrated as Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Tamil Nadu celebrates it as Pongal, and in Gujarat, it is called Uttarayan. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes, messages and greetings to send to your loved ones.

Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2026: Wishes

Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

May the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy and prosperity.

May this festival fill your life with ultimate joy. Happy Uttarayan to you.

Celebrate the day of Pongal, may the pot boil over with goodness, and may you always live happily and prosperously.

Sending you my warm wishes for Uttarayan. May this Uttarayan fill your life with joy.

May the blessings of Surya Dev be upon you today and always. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Enjoy Uttarayan to the fullest and do not forget to eat delicious delicacies. Sending Happy Uttarayan wishes to you.

Wishing you a season of harvest and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

New Year, New Harvest, New Dreams. Have a blessed Pongal!

Happy Uttarayan to you and all your family members. Enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2026: Messages

May the colors of the kites brighten your day and fill your life with happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Sending you warm wishes for a bright Pongal—may every moment sparkle like the kolam in your doorway.

Let's make beautiful memories under the clear blue sky as we celebrate Makar Sankranti together. Happy Makar Sankranti!

As the sun moves into Capricorn, may your life be filled with new beginnings and opportunities. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May your life overflow with happiness, just like the Pongal pot!

May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Have a joyful celebration!

The festival of Pongal is a reminder that we are forever indebted to the earth. May we live in balance and gratitude.

May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your bonds. Happy Makar Sankranti!

As the sun starts its northward journey, may you embark on a journey filled with success and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan 2026: Greetings

Makar Sankranti reminds us that every season changes, and brighter days are always ahead.

Makar Sankranti is a celebration of balance between nature, life, and faith.

Let us enjoy kite flying and celebrate this festival of joy, and store memories of family celebrations.

Warm greetings on the kite festival. May this special occasion be full of smiles and sweetness from your loved ones.

Wishing you a Pongal as sweet as sugarcane and as vibrant as the festive decorations.

Happy Pongal! May the festival’s bright colours paint your life with happiness and success.