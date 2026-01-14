Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Reception: Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Farah Khan Attend Ceremony To Bless Newlyweds

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on January 11. Belonging to different faiths, the couple got married according to Christian and Punjabi traditions. Following this, they hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on Tuesday on the occasion of Lohri. The function was attended by numerous stars, including Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Talwiinder, Manish Malhotra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Farah Khan, Salman Khan, Veer Pahariya, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Orry and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben complemented each other in maroon and black

Nupur Sanon looked gorgeous in a deep maroon embellished bodice paired with a flowing skirt and a pinch of bridal glow. She accessorised her look with a statement diamond and ruby choker, matching earrings and choda. She styled her hair in a sleek bun that highlighted the finesse of her reception look. Stebin, on the other hand, donned a glittering black sherwani.

Kriti Sanon opts for retro style

The actress stole the show in an olive-green saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. She opted for minimalist jewellery with just statement earrings and sported subtle makeup. She was seen busy performing sister duties and even happily posed with the newlyweds.

The critically acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the reception of Nupur and Stebin. Other celebrities, including Ramesh Taurani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L. Rai, Arjun Bijlani, and others, also attended the reception ceremony.

Dreamy photos of Nupur-Stebin from the wedding album

After sharing the dreamy photos from their white wedding, the couple shared a joint post offering a glimpse into their Hindu wedding. Both Stebin and Nupur opted for ace designer Manish Malhotra's ensembles. Nupur penned a beautiful caption. She called Stebin her "Sukoon" in the post. "Tu mere dil ka sukun. Tu aaj ka Shukra. 11.01.2026," she captioned the post.

All about Nupur-Stebin's wedding guest list

The couple got married in the presence of their families and close friends, including Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani, Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Rohit Dhawan and Manish Malhotra.