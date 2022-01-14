Last Updated:

Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images & Whatsapp Status

On the occasion of the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, here are some of the sweet Happy Makar Sankranti messages and greetings for you to share.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan or Maghi or simply Sankranti is observed all over India on 14 January and this auspicious day signifies the end of winter. People wish their friends and family on this day and celebrate the festival with much fervour. But, due to the pandemic since everyone is bound to follow social distancing, here're a bunch of wishes and Whstapp messages to exchange with your friends and family.

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes:

  • May this year you get new opportunities to turn all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into tremendous achievements. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • Sankranti, the festival of the sun is here! May it bring you greater knowledge and wisdom and light up your life for the entire new year. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • Let Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.
  • Let your home always be filled with the glow and blessings of the sun god. Happy Makar sankranti.
  • This Makar Sankranti, let's pray to be with each other through thick and thin, bound by love and togetherness.
  • In these trying times, let the sun god usher on you the dawn of a brighter tomorrow. Happy makar Sankranti.
  • May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Makar Sankranti Whatsapp Status

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

