Happy Mother's Day Shayari 2025: Wish Your Mom With These Emotional Couplets To Express Your Love

Happy Mother's Day 2025: It is one of the special days dedicated to honouring our mothers who are children's strength, inspiration and cheerleader. It is the day to express gratitude to your mothers for guiding you throughout your journey. Every year on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is celebrated. This year, the day is being celebrated today, May 11, and on this occasion, we have brought you shayaris that you can send to your mother via WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook or use them as your status.

Happy Mother's Day Shayari

My love for you has forever grown. My heart with gratitude does sing.

Hiding me in your sari, you endured every pain,

becoming my support, you drank up every sorrow.

How do I repay your debt, my dear mother?

This is my only prayer on Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day 2025!

My childhood was spent in your lap,

you supported me in every difficulty.

Mother, I salute you lovingly on Mother's Day,

you are my sweetest name.

The warmth of your hug, the peace of your voice,

Mom, you make my heart rejoice.

Whenever I lost, you gave me courage,

whenever I got upset, you consoled me.

Mother, how do I thank you on Mother's Day?

You are the foundation of my life.

Mother's Day 2025 ki Shubhkamanye

No jewel shines like a mother’s grace,

No treasure equals her warm embrace.

In every hug, you plant a seed,

Of love, of strength, of every good deed.

In every heartbeat, in every prayer,

Mother, your love is always there.

Your laughter is the melody I crave,

Mom, you’re the light that makes me brave.

No poet’s pen, no singer’s song,

Can match the love you’ve shown for so long.

When life feels heavy, when skies turn grey,

Mom, your smile lights up my way.

Mom, you’re the dream I never knew,

The wish I made just came true.

Through every storm, your love stayed near,

A constant hug, a whispered cheer.

Your love, Mom, is a soft sunrise,

That paints my world with endless skies.

Your hands have shaped my everyday,

Mom, you’ve shown love in every way.

