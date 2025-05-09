sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 9th 2025, 16:59 IST

Mother’s Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations Ideas

This holiday dates back to 1908, when Anna Jarvis first organised Mother's Day to honour her mother.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Mother's Day 2025.
Mother's Day 2025. | Image: Pexels

Mom, Mother, or Mama, these powerful words embody strength, courage, nurturing, and empathy; they redefine women’s vision.

Every year on the second Sunday of May, we honour her sacrifices and the care she puts into keeping her family safe and protected.

Date & History

The origins of this holiday date back to 1908, when Anna Jarvis first organized Mother’s Day to honour her mother.

Six years later, in 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day.

Significance of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is not just about giving gifts or sharing a meal with loved ones.

It serves as a meaningful reminder to recognize and appreciate the love, strength, and sacrifices of mothers and mother figures.

Whether it’s caring for a child or supporting multiple generations, this day is an opportunity to celebrate the selfless contributions of women who often go unacknowledged.

Published May 9th 2025, 16:49 IST