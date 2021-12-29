Happy New Year Greeting Card 2021: How To Make A New Year Card At Home?

New year's eve is around the corner and nothing could be more special than wishing your loved ones 'Happy New Year' with a greeting card that has a heartfelt note in it, and that will bring you closer to your loved ones. And instead of buying a ready-made card why not explore your creativity and make a handmade card for your family and friends. Here we bring you some amazing greeting card ideas to make your new-years eve memorable.

1. Paper Quilling Card

Paper Quilling is thin colourful paper strips that are used to create different designs and shapes. They are trending these days with people using them as ornaments and on greeting cards too. To make a paper quilling greeting card you just need to have quilling paper and fold them into designs like flowers, leaves, gifts, etc, and then stick those designs on a card and decorate the card. Complete it by writing messages for your loved ones and you are good to go.

2. Pop-Up greeting Card

Ditch the traditional way of making greeting cards and go for this innovative pop-up greeting card. For making a pop-up greeting you will have to make a design or a shape on a different paper and then cut it and paste it on the card in a pop-up style. So, that when you open the card, the design should pop up, also paste decorative items to make it look more attractive.

3. Cut-Paste Cards

Cut and paste greeting cards are the most simple yet beautiful ones. To make this card, just make any design on paper-like flowers, stars, leaves and many more. Then simply cut it and paste it on another paper and you are done with your card.

4. Embroidered Greeting Card

Embroidered greeting cards look very beautiful and two make this card you will need a needle and colourful threads. Draw any design on a card and stitch it along the lines of the design using colourful threads and your greeting card is ready!

5. Origami Greeting Card

Making Origami is not easy, for this you need to take your imagination skills and creative skills to the next level. To make an origami card you will need an Origami kit and make any design you want to make with it like birds, balloons, butterflies and much more and do not forget to write a special note for your special one.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK