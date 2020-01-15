Pongal Stickers To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones And Wish Them Happiness

Pongal is one of the most revered festivals in South India, which is celebrated to thank the Sun God and Lord Indra as a sign to help the farmers in yielding better crops. A special puja is also performed by the farmers to thank the Sun god while the festival is traditionally celebrated for four continuous days. On the first day of the festival which falls on January 13, is called Bhogi, people reject their old belongings and welcome new stuff. Farmers burn their old household materials in a fire while chanting “Paraiyana kadiwalum, Pudiyana Pugudulam” which literally translates to “Let the old things go away and Let the new things come in”.

The second day of the festival is called Thai Pongal, while the third day of the celebration is known as Mattu Pongal and the fourth day of the celebration is called Kaanum Pongal. A lot of people cannot be there with their family and friends to wish them on this auspicious day so they rely on social media to wish their near and dear ones on this day. Writing a message for them is one of the conventional ways of wishing them, while stickers are trending nowadays. Hence, if you are in search of some Pongal stickers to send on Whatsapp or any other social media, here are a few stickers which you can send your near and dear ones this Pongal.

Checkout some Pongal stickers below:

Pongal in 2020

Bhogi Festival: 14 January 2020, Tuesday

Surya Pongal: 15 January 2020, Wednesday

Mattu Pongal: 16 January 2020, Thursday

Kaanum Pongal: 17 January 2020, Friday

