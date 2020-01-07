Pongal 2020: Traditional Dishes That Mark The Celebrations Of This South Indian Festival

Pongal is the harvest festival that is celebrated in Southern India with great enthusiasm. There are several grand events organised on the occasion of Pongal. This year, the festival falls on January 15, 2020. This harvest festival is celebrated in different parts of India with different names.

For instance, it is celebrated in North India with the name Makar Sankranti. This four-day festival is celebrated in order to thank god and the sun for giving plenty of harvests. There are some traditional recipes that are made on this occasion. Here are a few traditional Pongal dishes.

Chakkara Pongal

Chakkara Pongal is a must during this harvest festival. It is made out of the harvested rice and offered to the Sun God. This easy-to-make, tasty dish is prepared using loads of jaggery, a generous helping of desi ghee and dry fruits. This is a delight to all the sweet loving Indians.

Paal Payasam

Payasam is nothing but a kheer recipe which is prepared with rice, milk, and jaggery. To add more flavours, you can put dry fruits in it. It is similar to the rice kheer that is made in North Indian cuisine.

Ven Pongal

One of the traditional savoury dishes, it is prepared with ghee and pepper pods and served with coconut chutney or sambar. It is considered to be one of the best Pongal special dishes, both to prepare and to consume.

Teel Barfi

This is a famous sweet prepared during Makar Sankranti in Bihar and Jharkhand. These sweet munchies called Teel Barfi or Til ki Barfi are prepared with sesame seeds (Teel or Til), khoya, ghee and sugar. They provide you with the nutrition needed for the body. They are both, healthy and delicious.

Murukku

The delicious and wholesome snack made with urad dal is one crackling treat served as part of Pongal feasting. Its characteristic round-coiled shape and crunchy goodness make it an all-time favourite evening snack too.

