Happy Republic Day 2026: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes To Send Your Loved Ones On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Happy Republic Day 2026: Every year on January 26, India marks the adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950. The day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour, including a spectacular Parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year, the country is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, and to make it memorable, a tableau honouring Indian cinema has also been included. Veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali would lead it. To make your day even more special, we have curated a list of wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Happy Republic Day 2026: Wishes

Happy 77th Republic Day 2026. May our nation continue to grow with unity and pride.

May our democracy grow stronger with each passing year.

May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day 2026.

Saluting the makers of our Constitution, this Republic Day.

Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. May unity always be our strength.

Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day. Let us honour our Constitution and our duties.

Wishing you a memorable and proud Republic Day.

Today, we honour the past and shape the future. Happy Republic Day.

Let us carry forward the legacy of our Constitution. Happy 77th Republic Day.

Freedom, faith, and unity—Happy Republic Day to you and your family.

Let’s come together as one nation and celebrate the beauty of diversity. Happy Republic Day!

On this Republic Day, let us promise to be responsible citizens of India.

On this Republic Day, let’s honour the Constitution of India and its founding fathers.

Celebrating 77 years of democracy and progress. Happy Republic Day 2026.

Proud to celebrate the 77th Republic Day of India.

Wishing joy, pride, and prosperity this Republic Day

Happy Republic Day! Let’s honour the values of freedom, equality, and unity.

Happy Republic Day 2026: Messages

Wave your flag and spread patriotic cheer!

This Republic Day, let’s salute the sacrifices of our heroes and embrace the unity that defines our nation. Wishing everyone a proud and joyous celebration.

The soul of our Republic lies in its diversity. This 26 January, let’s celebrate the beauty of being one, yet many.

On this Republic Day, let’s honour the visionaries who crafted our Constitution and commit to upholding its principles. Wishing you a day filled with pride and unity.

Republic Day reminds us that unity is our greatest strength. Let’s cherish the bonds that tie us together and move forward as one.

On Republic Day, let’s remember that true freedom comes with responsibility—toward our nation, its people, and the future.

Happy Republic Day 2026! India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, and this year carries a special significance with the theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram."

Honouring the past, shaping the future. Happy 26th January!

Celebrating the values of our Republic today. Wishing you and your family a peaceful and prosperous 26th of January.

India is not just a nation; it’s a legacy of resilience, courage, and hope. Let’s honour this legacy every day, starting today.

To love one's country is to serve its people. On this 77th Republic Day, let the melody of unity resonate in every heart.

77 years of democracy, 1.4 billion dreams, one India.

Happy Republic Day! May our nation continue to lead with resilience, and our professional community thrive with unity and purpose.

One nation, one vision, one identity. Happy Republic Day!

A Republic is only as strong as the commitment of its citizens. Today, we celebrate 77 years of choosing 'Us' over 'Me'.

Happy Republic Day 2026: Quotes

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age." — Dr B.R. Ambedkar

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." — Mahatma Gandhi

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country." — Jawaharlal Nehru

"Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man." — Dr B.R. Ambedkar

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

