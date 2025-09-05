Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Gurus On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Teachers' Day is one of the most cherished days in India, as on this day we celebrate and honour our gurus for being a guiding light and enriching us with wisdom, values and knowledge. Every year on September 5, the day is marked to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India. As the day is here, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes and greetings that you can send to your teachers on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. You can also use them as your status.

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes

Your patience, kindness and knowledge have left an everlasting impact. Best wishes on this special day!

May this Teachers’ Day bring you the same happiness you bring to your students.

A good teacher inspires, motivates and creates endless possibilities.

Happy Teachers’ Day to the mentors who shaped my path with wisdom and care.

To the mentor who believed in me even when I didn’t—thank you and Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that grow forever. Best wishes to you on Teachers’ Day!

Aapke bina shiksha adhoori hai.

Teachers are the real heroes who guide us to success. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Teachers like you make the world brighter.

Behind every achievement, there’s a teacher’s silent contribution.

You are the best guide and friend.

Forever thankful to the teachers who turned learning into inspiration.

Thank you for making studies so interesting.

Wishing you a memorable Teachers’ Day.

Thank you so much for paying attention to growth rather than books. You have truly made a difference in my life when no one else could. I am forever indebted to you. Happy Teacher's Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Messages

We appreciate your time, guidance, and lessons you have given to us. Thank you so much! Have a nice day. Happy Teacher's Day ma'am/sir!

You have literally made a big difference in my life. Happy Teacher's Day!

You have always been more than a teacher to me. My mentor, guide and true inspiration. Have a very happy teacher's day!

A good teacher explains, a great teacher inspires. Thank you for being the constant inspiration in my life. Happy Teacher's Day ma'am/sir!

Your belief in me has always been the greatest gift of all. I truly appreciate the lesson you have given me. Happy Teacher's Day ma'am/sir!

Behind every successful student, there is a teacher who taught everything. And, for me, it has always been you. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy Teacher's Day!

Your patience, guidance, and lessons have made me what I am today. I am grateful to have you in my life as my teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!

Your dedication, professionalism, and aura have always been my inspiration. We truly appreciate your shaping the future leaders. Happy Teacher's Day!

I appreciate every lesson you have taught me. Happy Teacher's Day!

A heartfelt thank you for all your efforts. Happy Teachers' Day!

Happy Teacher's Day to the one who made learning fun and joyous!

Thank you for going beyond the books for teaching us. Happy Teacher's Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Greetings

You have challenged me in the most cherished way. Thank you for pushing me to be the person I am today, it is all because of you. Happy Teacher's Day!

Thank you for balancing knowledge with values. We are grateful to have you as our mentor. Happy Teacher's Day!

We truly appreciate it when you push us beyond our boundaries. Happy Teacher's Day!

Your work and dedication continue to inspire every generation. Happy Teacher's Day!

You have challenged me in the most cherished way. Thank you for pushing me to be the person I am today; it is all because of you. Happy Teacher's Day!

Life has always taught me to be grateful for the things I have. And, you have been an incredible gift to me and my life. I am truly grateful to you. Happy Teacher's Day, ma'am/sir!

Life is incomplete without you guys. Thank you for being my support system while teaching me everything. Happy Teacher's Day!

Life will always be beautiful when I have such a beautiful teacher and friend in one person. Happy Teacher's Day, Ma'am!

Teacher's Day is incomplete without wishing you Dad, and Mom. Thank you for teaching me the difference between right and wrong. Happy Teacher's Day!

From lessons to chapters, you have left nothing out when it comes to shaping me as a person. Thank you for the things no one ever could do for me. Happy Teacher's Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Quotes

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires - William Arthur Ward

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning - Brad Henry Love

The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don't tell you what to see - Alexandra K. Trenfor

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire - William Butler Yeats

Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than those who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well - Aristotle

The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery - Mark Van Doren

If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life – Barack Obama

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well - Alexander the Great