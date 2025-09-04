His Own Boss Till His Last Breath: How Giorgio Armani Ruled Solely Over His $10 Billion Empire

Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer with a multibillion-dollar fashion empire Died aged 91 on September 4, days before his world famous fashion brand would turn 50 years. Armani died at his home in Milan, “peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the fashion house said. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing and future projects,” the label added.

From powerful boardroom employees to Hollywood A-listers, Armani dressed all those who could afford his timeless elegance crafted in memorable silhouettes.

Giorgio Armani founded his label in 1975 with his partner Sergio Galeotti | Image: X

Armani owned everything: From a baseball team to a flourishing restaurant business

At the time of his death, Giorgio Armani had put together an empire worth over $10 billion (roughly 8.81 lakh crore), which along with clothing included accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, books, flowers and even chocolates. He also ranked in the world’s top 200 billionaires, according to Forbes.

Giorgio Armani started out in the medicine field but switched lanes to enter the fashion and clothing world | Image: X

The designer also owned several bars, clubs, restaurants and his own basketball team, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, better known as Olympia Milano. Armani opened more than than 20 restaurants from Milan to Tokyo since 1998, and two hotels, one in Dubai in 2009 and another in Milan, in 2010. Italians would call him Re Giorgio (King George) and Armani lived like a king till his last breath.

A $10,000 start-up becomes a $10 billion empire

In 1975, Giorgio Armani and his partner Sergio Galeotti sold their Volkswagen for $10,000 to start up their own menswear ready-to-wear label. Womenswear followed a year later. In 1980, Armani entered Hollywood and would eventually earn wardrobe credits in over 200 films.

Giorgio Armani stayed unmarried and his survived by two nieces and a nephew | Image: X