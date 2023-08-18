Hariyali Teej 2023: 6 Gift Hamper Ideas For The Festive Occasion

Teej, a revered Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, is a time of reverence, fasting and joy. This traditional occasion honours the sacred bond shared by married couples, mirroring the eternal love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. With its significance resonating across India and Nepal, Teej brings women together for celebrations, fostering a sense of unity.

3 things you need to know

Teej is a Hindu festival uniting women in devotion and feasting.

Teej hampers can contain sweets, spices and fresh fruits.

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19.

At the heart of Teej festivities lies the cherished practice of preparing and exchanging special hampers. As women from neighbouring communities come together to commemorate the festival, gifting Teej hampers further strengthens these bonds. These thoughtfully crafted hampers are laden with a selection of delectable treats that embody the essence of the festival.

Sweet temptations

No festivity is complete without a delectable assortment of sweets. The saying "muh meetha karna" emphasises the auspiciousness of indulging in sweetness. When curating the ultimate Teej hamper, consider including traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, barfis and pedas.

(Traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, barfis, and pedas | Image: Pinterest)

These timeless treats not only tantalise the taste buds but also have an extended shelf life, making them ideal additions to your hamper ideas. Infuse a contemporary touch by incorporating saffron chocolates and rose-flavoured macarons while keeping the beloved ghevar at the center.

Nutrition and prosperity

Enrich the hamper's offerings with a selection of premium dry fruits and nuts. Almonds, cashews, pistachios and dried figs not only provide exquisite flavours but also symbolise prosperity and well-being. Aligning perfectly with the blessings exchanged during Teej celebrations, these nutritious options add a touch of health to the festivities.

(Almonds, pistachios, and dried figs not only provide exquisite flavours but also symbolise prosperity | Image: Pinterst)

Monsoon comfort in a cup

With Teej coinciding with the monsoon season, the inclusion of herbal teas and refreshing beverages is a thoughtful gesture. Herbal teas like tulsi, jasmine, and ginger-infused concoctions offer warmth and solace during rainy days. Elevate the experience by adding beautifully decorated tea cups and saucers to the hamper, catering to various budget range.

(Inclusion of herbal teas and refreshing beverages is a thoughtful gesture | Image: Pinterest)

Savoury delicacies

Counterbalance the sweetness with a medley of savoury delights that promise to tantalise taste buds. Crispy mathris, papads, makhana (foxnuts), namkeen mix, and fiery chivda mix are good choices. While some can be enjoyed during fasting periods, others become part of the post-fast feast, creating a holistic culinary experience.

(Gift a hamper of makhana, chivda to tantalise the taste bud | Image: Pinterest)

Flavorful enhancements

Teej festivities often entail lavish feasts, while spice blends and condiments become accompaniments. Packets of fragrant garam masala, mango chutney and homemade or store-bought pickles elevate the flavour profile of festive dishes. These thoughtful inclusion add a new layer of taste.

(Store-bought pickles elevate the flavour profile of festive dishes | Image: Pinterest)

Refreshing nature's bounty

Amidst the rich indulgences, fresh fruits offer a revitalising and wholesome touch. Seasonal fruits such as pears, custard apples, bananas, and mosambi enhance the overall hamper assortment. This addition aligns with Teej's tradition of connecting with nature and appreciating its bountiful offerings.

(Seasonal fruits enhance the overall hamper assortment | Image: Pinterest)

Crafting a unique Teej hamper is a heartfelt way to embrace the festive spirit while indulging in an array of culinary delights. This gesture not only brings joy to the dedicated women who fast selflessly but also pays homage to the cultural heritage of the festival.