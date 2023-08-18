Hariyali Teej 2023: Dal Baati Choorma To Ghevar, 6 Traditional Dishes To Relish

The spirit of festivities is prevailing as it's that time of the year when Hindu women in Northern India gear up for the vibrant festival of Hariyali Teej. This auspicious occasion, highly revered by women in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, will fall on August 19. Rooted in the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the entire month of Shravana (Sawan) is dedicated to prayers for marital harmony and overall well-being.

3 things you need to know

Hariyali Teej celebrates Shiva and Parvati's divine union.

Women embrace green attire, bangles on this occasion.

Mouthwatering dishes like ghevar, mathri are integral to the festivities.

Hariyali Teej is characterised by a myriad of customs and traditions. Women adorn themselves in green saris and green bangles, symbolising growth and prosperity. The day resonates with the joyous laughter of women as they gather to ride swings, share tales of Shiva and Parvati, and seek blessings for their married life. Some observe fasting, abstain from non-vegetarian food, and relish a simple diet of fruits.

For those planning to revel in the festive spirit, we have an array of traditional recipes that capture the essence of Hariyali Teej.

Ghevar

No Teej celebration is complete without ghevar. This round, honey-comb-like dessert hailing from Rajasthan is dipped in sugar syrup. While ghevar is widely available in sweet shops during the festival, don't miss the opportunity to try making it at home. It has a melt-in-the-mouth texture, coupled with a nutty topping and promises to tantalise your taste buds.

(Ghevar is a Rajasthani honeycomb-like dessert soaked in sugar syrup | Image: Shutterstock)

Mathri

Breaking the Teej fast with Mathri is a tradition. These crispy, flaky biscuits, made from flour, water and a touch of cumin seeds provide a perfect balance of flavours. Mathris can be customised by adding various spices, making them an adaptable chai-time snack. From chaats to sabzis, Mathri's versatility knows no bounds, making it an ideal on-the-go treat.

(Mathri is a crispy snack resembling a biscuit | Image: Shutterstock)

Mirchi vada

Mirchi Vada, a Rajasthani specialty, is a spicy potato filling encased in a besan batter, deep-fried to golden perfection. Infused with red chili, black carom seeds and aromatic spices, this snack packs a flavorful punch. A perfect accompaniment to the Teej celebrations, the Mirchi vada is sure to add spicy joy to your Teej palate.

(It's a mirchi pakoda with a potato filling | Image: Shutterstock)

Bedmi puri with aloo

No festival is complete without the classic puri-sabzi combination. Bedmi puri, paired with a rich tomato-based raseele aloo gravy, is a time-tested dish that never disappoints. Infused with spices like cumin and coriander, this combination offers a wholesome and satisfying feast.

(Bedmi puri and raseele aloo are cherished during Teej | Image: Shutterstock)

Dal baati choorma

The celebration of Teej in Rajasthan is incomplete without dal baati choorma. This dish features deep-fried gram flour dough served with dal, forming a harmonious and flavorful combination. A staple of Rajasthani cuisine, this dish is a surefire hit at any gathering.

(Dal baati choorma, made from gram flour dough | Image: Shutterstock)

Feni

Finish your feast on a sweet note with Feni. This simple yet scrumptious dessert, often cooked with milk to create a kheer-like consistency. It is a delightful treat for foodies.

(Feni is a kheer-like dessert | Image: Shutterstock)

As Hariyali Teej approaches, the aroma of these traditional dishes will fill homes, inviting friends and family to share in the festive spirit. The flavours and customs of this celebration come together, creating a sense of unity and happiness. Embrace these time-tested recipes and share your joyful experiences as you celebrate Hariyali Teej.