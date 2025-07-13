Hariyali Teej 2025: Know Rituals, Date, and Shubh Muhurat to Celebrate This Auspicious Festival

Haryali Teej also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravan Teej, which one of the most vibrant festivals in Hindu festival celebrated in northern Indian states including Madya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

According to Hindu beliefs, Hariyali Teej is one of three major Teej festivals that are celebrated in India and the other two are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Significance of Hariyali Teej

The day primarily is celebrated by married women who perform puja and visit their families. However, the women who are going to be brides may also observe a fast on this auspicious occasion. This festival is also referred to as 'Sindhara Teej', which derives its name from a collection of gifts and treats known as the 'sindhara', presented to the daughters and in-laws by her parents and includes homemade sweets, ghewar, henna tubes, bangles and other items.

History of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that it is the day that symbolizes the reunion of the God and Goddess that is why it is observed for marital happiness and prosperity between couples. Women epecially worship the god and goddesses to seek bliss and prosperity for their lives.

When is Hariyali Teej in 2025?

According to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year Hariyali Teej is going to be celebrated on Sunday, 27th July 2025 with the Tritiya tithi commencing at 10:41 pm on 26 July 205 and ending at 10: 41 on 27 July 2025.

How the Hariyali Teej is celebrated?