Sawan 2025: Fasting For Somvar Vrat? 7 Lip-smacking Satvik Recipes To Try At Home

Sawan is a sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting and full of prayers. In 2025, the fasting dates for Somwar Vrat occur on July 14, 21, 28, and August 4. Hindus often avoid ‘tamasic’ food such as garlic, onion and meat etc. They follow a sattvic diet that includes the ingredients such as sabudana, buckwheat flour, water chestnut flour, potatoes, fruits and milk and other dairy products.

Well! It might seem these ingredients are limited, but there are still no shortages in the flavours. You Don’t get worried—Here are the following recipes that are absolutely delicious for fasting this Sawan year.

Here Are 7 Traditional Sawan Recipes

Dahi Aloo Recipe

Boiled potatoes simmered in a thick spicy yogurt gravy. This recipe is creamy and comforting, made up of buckwheat flour. Make sure to use rock salt in the dish which is ideal for fasting.

Kuttu Puri

Kuttu Puri made with buckwheat flour and boiled potatoes is a favorite dish during the fasting season. These crisp puris can be eaten with dahi and aloo, which will make it even more tastier.

Makhana Kheer

Makhana kheer is a very famous dessert made during fasts. It can be made by roasting the makhana first and then slowly cooking it with milk, sugar, cashews and cardamom powder. This dish can not only be eaten for fasting but can also be served as bog too.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer can be easily prepared. It is rich in texture and is considered a classic fasting dessert. Tapioca pearls are cookies in milk and flavoured with saffron and cardamom for the final touch.

Aloo Chaat

Patao chat is an easy recipe to make. You can even enjoy this flavoured packed snack while fasting. Firstly, chop the boiled potatoes into pieces and then fry them. Next add sweet curd, green chutney and rock salt. For the finishing, add the garnish of pomegranate seeds.

Coconut Ladoo With Jaggery

This natural sweet dessert is made from fresh coconut, jaggery with a touch of cardamom. For making the recipe add grated coconut and grated jaggery in a pan.Cook it on low flame until the jaggery melts and blends with coconut. Then add cardamom powder and stir it until the mixture gets thick. Let it cool for sometime and now you can shape it into a small ladoos.

Singhare Ka Halwa

The dessert brings warmth and comfort for the fasting. For making this delicious halwa, roast the singhara atta in ghee, then mix the sugar syrup and cook until it reaches the right texture. Now, top it off with almond flakes and enjoy.