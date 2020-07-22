Hariyali Teej Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends To Celebrate The Day

Hariyali is one of the most significant festivals of Teej Sawan month for the Hindu religion. Hariyali Teej is observed as a day to commemorate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year the Hariyali Teej 2020 will be celebrated on 23rd July 2020.

Hariyali Teej Significance and History-

Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshiped on this day and the women also fast on Hariyali Teej. According to Shiva Purana, which is one of the Hindu sacred books, the day marks when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were reunited. The festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated with great happiness and ceremonies are arranged in the North Indian states. It is also believed that on the day of Hariyali Teej, married women should wear clothes given from their maiden home.

As the married women perform Puja on this day, they initially clean the house and decorate it with the pylon-pavilion. Some of them also make a statue of Shivalinga, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati by mixing Ganga water in the soil and keep it at the outpost. They worship Lord Shiva on on the Hariyali Teej day and also keep Vrat throughout the night, by doing Jagran and Kirtan. With Solah Shringar, fasting on Nirjala, and worship Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva, they complete this Hairyali Teej with full legal practice. Below are some beautiful Hariyali Teej quotes to take a look at-

Image source: Unsplash

Hariyali Teej quotes to send to your friends and family-

Teej kaa vrat hai

bahut hi madhur pyaar kaa.

Dil ki Shraddha aur sachhe vishwaas kaa. Teej Ka Vrat Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Ka

Dil Ki Shraddha Or Sachey Vishvaas Ka

Bichhiyaa Pairon Mein Ho

Maathe Par Bindiya

Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamara Piya Teej Ka Tyohaar Hai Umango Ka Tyohaar

Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein

Barish Ki Hai Fuhaar

Dil Se Aap Sab Ko Ho Mubarak

Pyara Ye Teej Ka Tyohaar

Sawan ka mahina

Pawan kare shor

Jiya ra jhume aise

Jese man ma nache mor Kachi pakki neem ki nimboli,

Sawan jaldi aayo re,

Maharo dil dhadka jaaye,

Saawan jaldi aayo re. May the divine light of God

spread into your Life

peace, prosperity, happiness

and good health!

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul! May your ardent love notice your ardor and marry you, just like the story of Hariyali Teej!

