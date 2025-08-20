Hartalika Teej 2025: Fasting For The First Time? Here's All You Need To Know About The Rituals, Do's And Don'ts Of The Festival

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant festivals for married and unmarried Hindu women. The day is celebrated with great vigour across North India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, August 26. Women observe a day-long fast, pray for marital bliss, and seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 26 this year | Image: Freepik

For those fasting for the first time, understanding the rituals and traditions is essential to perform the vrat (fast) with sincerity and devotion. The day begins early with women bathing and wearing new or traditional attire, preferably in shades of green or red, which symbolise prosperity and love. It is encouraged to adorn bangles, sindoor, mehendi, and jewellery for the entire day of the festival. After the morning rituals, idols or pictures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are decorated with flowers, fruits, and sweets for the puja.

Image: Freepik

Unlike other fasts, Hartalika Teej vrat is considered ‘nirjala’ (without food and water), observed from sunrise to the next day’s sunrise. Women spend the day singing Teej folk songs, narrating the story of Shiva and Parvati, and engaging in group prayers. The puja is generally conducted in the evening with offerings of belpatra, flowers, fruits, and specially prepared prasad.



If you are fasting for the first time, here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind:

Do’s:

Image: Freepik

Wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

Wear clean, traditional clothes, ideally in auspicious colours.

Prepare the puja thali with all essentials like flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and clay idols, if possible.

Maintain a devotional mindset, chanting mantras and listening to the Teej katha.

Break the fast only after offering prayers the next morning.

Don’ts:

Image: Freepik