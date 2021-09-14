Hindi Day 2021: All You Need To Know About Hindi Diwas And Its Significance

Every year on September 14, the country celebrates Hindi Day, also known as Hindi Diwas to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. The roots of the celebration go back to September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language. The day is celebrated annually to push the use of the language in a time when domestic languages are increasingly ignored. The emergence of English as the global language has granted extreme importance to such celebrations as it looks to promote the use of the language.

Hindi Diwas significance

Hindi Diwas, is an annual celebration of the language. During the day, numerous literary and cultural events are organised to promote interest in Hindi literature. The day looks to invoke the significance of the forgotten value of the domestic languages. Hindi Diwas is celebrated by thousands to honour and admire the work of poets, writers and authors of the language.

Lesser-known Hindi Diwas facts include Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards being handed out to ministries, departments, public sector units (PSUs), nationalised banks and citizens during the occasion for their special contribution to the promotion of the language. Apart from this, Hindi Day also tries to propagate the language on an international level.

Wishing Hindi Day 2021, PM Modi on Tuesday tweeted that "people from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable and capable language." The PM further added that the language is "continuously making a strong identity on the global stage".

Hindi Diwas history

Hindi Diwas came into existence as Hindi was taken up as the official language of the country in 1949. Following this, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru called on celebrating September 14 as Hindi Diwas and the day was first celebrated on September 14, 1953. The day has been celebrated every year since then. The day also signifies the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, an acclaimed Indian scholar, historian and writer who got rose Hindi to global recognition.

However, it is not to be confused with World Hindi Day that falls on January 10. World Hindi Day was first celebrated in the year 2006 with an aim to popularise the language in other parts of the world. Introduced by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the day is celebrated at the Indian Embassies and government offices, which organise for lectures to be given on various topics in Hindi on this occasion to create awareness about the condition of Hindi and for it to be presented as a world language.

(Image: Shutterstock)