Holi Celebration In Chandigarh: Where To Celebrate Holi With Zest

Holi is predominantly celebrated in India and other parts of Asia. Holi is celebrated a day after Holika Dahan, where people gather around a holy fire and perform religious rituals. Holi is often called the 'festival of colours'. Although Holi is celebrated with colours, the food and the traditional drink-Bhang is an inevitable part of Holi. Here is how Holi is celebrated in Chandigarh.

Holi celebrations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, a small city located in the neighbourhood of Haryana and Punjab, imbibes the culture and traditions of both its neighbouring states. Reason of which, Holi celebration in Chandigarh is peculiar and fun. Reports have it that Holi celebration in Chandigarh extends to cities like Panchkula and Mohali. Here are five places to enjoy Holi with friends and family. Check them out.

Punjab De Rang, Funcity Water Park

Funcity Water Park was reportedly started back in 1995 and is reported to be one of the most popular water parks in Chandigarh. Holi celebrations at the water park will reportedly be headlined by Maninder Buttar. Reports have it that he will be singing some of the biggest hits of his musical career.

Holigram at Kalagram, The Jungle Bar

Holigram at Kalagram reportedly will host one of the most popular parties in Chandigarh. The Holi party will reportedly have popular DJs like Tabish, Atul, and Harry's performance. The ticket price of the event starts at Rs. 1000.

Rang Rasiya, JW Marriott Hotel

Rang Rasiya organised at the JW Marriott Hotel, Chandigarh is reported to be an extravagant affair. The event that will be headlined by DJ Abhishek Singla will be packed with some electrifying performances. Besides the musical performances, reports have it that there will be enthralling dhol performances at the Holi celebrations.

