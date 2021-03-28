Holi Quotes In Tamil To Share With Your Friends And Family, Take A Look

Holi is the festival of colours and is enjoyed in India and several other surrounding parts of Asia with grand celebrations. The Purnima or full moon day of the Phalgun month in the Hindu calendar is when Holi is celebrated, which falls in the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. It is a festival that spans two days, with the Holika Dahan that is celebrated in the evening, and then the next day, friends and family play with colours and water, which is called the Rangwali Holi or Dhuleti.

Another interesting thing about the festival is the amazing sweet and savoury snacks that are made at home. As everyone celebrates another year of socially-distanced Holi and enjoy the festival with just their close families, you can send across these messages to wish your friends and family, the best of Holi wishes. Here is a list of Holi quotes in Tamil.

Holi quotes in Tamil

à®ªà®¿à®°à®•à®¾à®šà®®à®¾à®© à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯, à®¨à¯€à®°à¯ à®ªà®²à¯‚à®©à¯à®•à®³à¯, à®‡à®©à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà¯ à®¤à®¿à®£à¯à®ªà®£à¯à®Ÿà®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à®±à¯à®±à¯à®®à¯ à®®à¯†à®²à¯à®²à®¿à®šà¯ˆà®ªà¯ à®ªà®¾à®Ÿà®²à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®…à®©à¯ˆà®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®®à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ˆ à®ªà®¿à®°à®•à®¾à®šà®®à®¾à®•à¯à®•à®¤à¯ à®¤à®¯à®¾à®°à®¾à®• à®‰à®³à¯à®³à®©.

Bright colours, Water balloons, desserts and melodies are all ready to brighten up your day.

à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¿à®©à¯ à®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®µà®¿à®´à®¾ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®¨à®¿à®°à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà¯à®®à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®’à®µà¯à®µà¯Šà®°à¯ à®¨à®¿à®´à®²à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯, à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿à®¯à®¾à®© à®®à®±à¯à®±à¯à®®à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®®à®¯à®®à®¾à®© à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿à®¯à¯ˆ à®µà®¿à®°à¯à®®à¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à¯‡à®©à¯!

This festival of colours will fill your life with colours. Wishing you every happy, and colourful Holi!

à®µà®£à¯à®£à®ªà¯ à®ªà¯Šà®Ÿà®¿à®•à®³à¯ à®¤à¯‚à®µà®¿, à®µà®£à¯à®£ à®¨à¯€à®°à¯ˆà®ªà¯ à®ªà®¾à®¯à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿

à®µà®šà®¨à¯à®¤à®¤à¯à®¤à®¿à®©à¯ à®µà®°à®µà¯ˆ à®¨à¯‹à®•à¯à®•à®¿, à®µà®°à®µà¯‡à®±à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®‡à®©à¯à®ªà®¤à¯ à®¤à®¿à®°à¯à®¨à®¾à®³à¯!

Sprinkle with coloured powdered water and welcome to the coming of Spring!

à®‡à®¨à¯à®¤ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿à®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®®à¯à®•à®¤à¯à®¤à¯ˆ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®µà®£à¯à®£à®®à¯ à®¤à¯€à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿ à®µà®¿à®°à¯à®®à¯à®ªà¯à®•à®¿à®±à¯‡à®©à¯ à®‡à®¤à®©à®¾à®²à¯ à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà¯, à®®à®•à®¿à®´à¯à®šà¯à®šà®¿ à®†à®•à®¿à®¯à®µà¯ˆ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®© à®µà®£à¯à®£à®™à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®¨à®¿à®°à®ªà¯à®ªà®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®®à¯. à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯

I want to paint your face with colours in this Holi so that love and happiness in your life will be filled with beautiful colours. Greetings of Holi.

à®’à®°à¯ à®‰à®£à¯à®®à¯ˆà®¯à®¾à®© à®‰à®±à®µà¯ à®ªà¯‡à®š à®µà¯‡à®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®¯à®¤à®¿à®²à¯à®²à¯ˆ à®‰à®£à®°à¯à®µà¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®µà¯†à®³à®¿à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®¤à¯à®¤ à®’à®°à¯ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®© à®ªà¯à®©à¯à®©à®•à¯ˆà®¯à¯à®®à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯à®®à¯ à®ªà¯‹à®¤à¯à®®à¯. à®‰à®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯ à®‡à®©à®¿à®¯ à®¹à¯‹à®²à®¿ à®¤à¯à®•à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®¨à®²à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®•

A beautiful smile and congratulations are enough to express feelings that a real relationship does not have to speak of. Happy Holi to you.

Some more wishes

A Muttuu of green, Nennu send nekuu a drop of blue to cool the hue, A tinge of red 4 warmth & Rest for a Colorful Holi. Happy & Colorful Holi To You.

Jivnachyaa Watewar Kalyanche bandh futunn jatat, Wahun jate sahwasache panni, 11 Tarihi Maitricha Ankur taag dharun rahto, Karan bhijat rahtat tyaa Aathavani.

Holi timelu to Reach Out jothalu colours of joy, A timelu prema and forgive. Adhi timelu expresses the santhosham of being premanu and to be preminchadam. Through colorslu expresses chesatham.

Image Promo Courtesy: Shutterstock